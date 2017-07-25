Public meeting held at MSUB to discuss healthcare plans

A public meeting was held on the MSUB campus Monday evening to inform Montanans about changes in health care plans.

The meeting was a way for health care providers to show Montanans the reason for rate changes in health care plans.

Federal guidelines state whenever rates increase 10-percent, it's mandatory to hold these meetings to keep the public aware of the changes.

Blue Cross Blue Shield, PacificSource Health Plans and Montana Health Co-Op were the three companies at the meeting.

Matt Rosendale, the Commissioner of Security and Insurance for Montana said he feels it's important to show Montanans different options so they have time to shop around and pick a plan that's right for them.

He said when insurers raise rates like this, there are reasons.

"They have higher utilization rates, there's mandates that are involved from the federal government, there are different policies that the federal government controls the state doesn't have any control over that actually drive those rates," Rosendale said.

Todd Lovshin with PacificSource Health Plans said this years open enrollment is only 45 days. He is urging Montanans to do their research and pick a plan that works for them, before the mad rush of enrollment.