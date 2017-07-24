Lodgepole Complex Fire Billings supply drop-off location

If you're looking to help those affected by the Lodgepole Complex Fires, but live Billings, there's a supply drop-off area in the heights.

Joy Global, located off Main Street in the heights, is collecting supplies for those battling the Lodgepole Complex Fires.

Employees said they chose to volunteer as a drop-off because they have plenty of room for supplies and they also have trucks to deliver those supplies.

If you want to help, there are certain supplies you can donate.

"A lot of basic necessities, water, Gatorade," employee Gerard Murnion said. "Easy to eat items that they can eat on the go while they're fighting the fire. Bandaids, blister aides, feminine products for female firefighters. And fuel donations for the fire fighters."