Police: Men arrested trying to buy drugs at police station

Police say two men have been arrested after they tried to buy drugs from an officer at a Connecticut police station.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - San Antonio-based U.S. Attorney Richard Durbin Jr. says those responsible for the deaths of eight people inside a sweltering tractor-trailer truck outside a San Antonio Walmart store are "ruthless human smugglers indifferent to the well-being of their fragile cargo."
ESTES PARK, Colo. (AP) - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has announced more than $50 million for maintenance and infrastructure work at national parks.
WASHINGTON (AP) - A senior House Democrat says congressional negotiators have reached an agreement on a sweeping Russia sanctions package, to punish Moscow for meddling in U.S. elections and belligerence toward Ukraine.
New York financier Anthony Scaramucci has been formally named White House communications director and Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been promoted to press secretary in the Trump White House's latest shakeup.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.
A good deed from last year is paying dividends, and a dog's life is saved. Girl Scouts donated pet oxygen masks to the Bakersfield Fire Department in California last year.
With McDonald's now offering a delivery service, the fast-food giant is looking to make customers comfortable eating at home with a new clothing line that includes an adult-size Big Mac onesie.
O.J. Simpson will be paroled after serving nine years in prison for a botched bid to retrieve sports memorabilia in Las Vegas.
The Los Angeles County coroner says Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of hard rock, hip-hop and rap, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Thursday. He was 41.
The Lodgepole complex fire continues to spread spanning over 200,000 acres in Garfield county and remains at zero percent containment.
We were with Elisa Rogge Murnion as she visited her family ranch near Sand Springs, for the first time since it was lost to fire last Friday.
A rollover crash in downtown Billings injured a woman and her infant son Monday.
Garfield County DES has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents north of Highway 200.
A community briefing was held Saturday evening in Jordan to inform residents of how crews are handling the Lodgepole Complex Fire.
Lockwood fire chief John Staley said there are 13 organizations and fire departments who helped battle the sage fire.
The Council on Rehabilitation Education (CORE) has granted the MSU Billings Master of Science in Clinical Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling program full accreditation for a term of eight years.
