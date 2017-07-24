Woman sees land destroyed by Lodgepole Complex Fire for first time

The Lodgepole Complex Fire is massive, more than 226,000 acres and growing.

Behind each charred acre, is a person, who worked and loved this land. Now, sadly for many, memories are all that’s left.

We were with Elisa Rogge Murnion as she visited her family ranch near Sand Springs, for the first time since it was lost to fire last Friday.

Now living in Laurel, Elisa called the home place home for 8 years and has many fond memories of life on the ranch.

The sad reality of loss was hard for Elisa to deny, just one example of the personal toll taken by a fire that still rages.

Elisa said the ranch was leased by her cousin but no one was currently living there.