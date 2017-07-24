Downtown rollover crash injures woman, infant

A rollover crash in downtown Billings injured a woman and her infant son Monday.

A 59-year-old Billings man was driving a van north on N. 31st St. when he failed to yield at the intersection with 2nd Ave N. and struck an eastbound SUV. The van struck the side of the SUV, flipping it onto the vehicle's driver's side and roof.

A 31-year-old Billings woman and her two sons, 12 years and 8 months old, were in the SUV. During the collision, the 8-month-old was ejected and became pinned underneath the vehicle. Police says witnesses on the scene lifted the SUV in order to remove the infant as emergency responders arrived on scene. The infant was transported by ambulance to St. Vincent Healthcare and later taken by Life Flight to Salt Lake City. According to police, the infant is "stable" at this time. The woman driver was also transported by ambulance to St. Vincent’s where she was admitted and is listed in stable condition. The 12-year-old boy suffered minor injuries and was released.

The Billings Police crash investigations team arrived on scene and the intersection is currently closed. No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.