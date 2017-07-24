Master of Science in Clinical Rehabilitation & Mental Health Counseling receives CACREP accreditation

The Council on Rehabilitation Education (CORE) has granted the MSU Billings Master of Science in Clinical Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling program full accreditation for a term of eight years.

Effective July 1, 2017, CACREP (Counsel for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Education Programs) assumed responsibility for continuing the mission and vision of CORE through its accreditation process.

Because of the recognition by CORE as a fully accredited program, the MSU Billings CRMHC program has been accepted as a CACREP accredited program for the term of eight years.

Dr. Duin states “this is the result of very hard work by Dr. Blackwell, Dr. Dell, Karen Mikelson and the REHA Grad Assistant, Patti Mazukiewicz. Their work over many months has been duly recognized by CORE (now CACREP).”

Accredited programs provide the following to students: