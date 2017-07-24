Master of Science in Clinical Rehabilitation & Mental Health Counseling receives CACREP accreditation

The Council on Rehabilitation Education (CORE) has granted the MSU Billings Master of Science in Clinical Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling program full accreditation for a term of eight years.
The Lodgepole complex fire continues to spread spanning over 200,000 acres in Garfield county and remains at zero percent containment.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - San Antonio-based U.S. Attorney Richard Durbin Jr. says those responsible for the deaths of eight people inside a sweltering tractor-trailer truck outside a San Antonio Walmart store are "ruthless human smugglers indifferent to the well-being of their fragile cargo."
A community briefing was held Saturday evening in Jordan to inform residents of how crews are handling the Lodgepole Complex Fire.
Lockwood fire chief John Staley said there are 13 organizations and fire departments who helped battle the sage fire.
The Lodgepole complex fire continues to spread spanning over 200,000 acres in Garfield county and remains at zero percent containment.
Garfield County DES has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents north of Highway 200.
Lockwood fire chief John Staley said there are 13 organizations and fire departments who helped battle the sage fire.
A community briefing was held Saturday evening in Jordan to inform residents of how crews are handling the Lodgepole Complex Fire.
The Council on Rehabilitation Education (CORE) has granted the MSU Billings Master of Science in Clinical Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling program full accreditation for a term of eight years.
Still under investigation...
