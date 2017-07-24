State Amateur Championships Extra Special to Winners This Year

It was a blistering weekend over at Laurel Golf Club for the 100th Montana State Women's Amateur Golf Tournament, but both on the thermometer, as well as the scorecards. This year's amateur champion, Tiegan Avery of Kalispell, wasn't the leader after day one, but a terrific round on day two, coupled with another great round on day three clinched her first title. In the senior division, it was a pretty familiar face who brought home the crown, Laurel's own Sue Matson, who took her fourth crown since 2007. And for both of these golfers, it was more than just a win on the course.

"It feels good," said Avery. "This is one that I've wanted for a while that I've always really tried to play well at, and I'm glad that it finally happened for me."

"It's unbelievable, I can't even describe it," said Matson. "This was for my grandson, Tripp, who's in the hospital. He suffered a brain injury a month ago, and the slogan for my grandson is #tripptough #fightliketrip. So I was fighting like Tripp."