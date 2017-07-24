Scarlets Clinch Spot at State With Sweep on Sandler's Final Game

The Billings Scarlets needed one win on Sunday in their double header hosting Great Falls to clinch a spot at the Class AA American Legion State Tournament in Bozeman this week. They got two. In game one, it was an offensive struggle for both sides, with the games first run coming in the fifth inning as the Scarlets blanked the Chargers 3-0. For game two, it was a very different story. The Scarlets bats exploded for eight runs in the second inning, resulting in a 16-5 run-rule win over Great Falls in five innings.

The second game was the final for both the Scarlets and Royals PA announcer of the last 30 years, Bob Sandler. He was very excited seeing both teams make the State tournament, but was still sad about it being his final game in the announcer's booth.

"Well it's very hard," said Sandler. "After 30 years, this is difficult to walk away. It's been a blast, and it's just very hard. Baseball has been a part of my life since I was a little boy, and this has been a part of my life for 30 years. And it's just hard to walk away from something you've done all of your life."