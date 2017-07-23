Mustangs Prevent Sweep with Win Over Rockies

The Billings Mustangs (16-17) snapped their three-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Grand Junction Rockies (17-16) in front of 1,993 at Suplizio Field. The loss for the Rockies would also end their seven-game winning streak.

Tyler Mondile (2-2) was electric in the start for the Mustangs. Through his first six innings of work, Mondile was throwing shutout baseball while allowing just two hits. After the second inning, Mondile would retire 14 consecutive Rockies batters going into the seventh. It was the longest outing of the year for any Mustangs pitcher.

There would be no scoring from either side until the top of the fifth when Montrell Marshall hit a solo homerun to center, his fourth of the year. Marshall, hitting in the eight spot for the first time this season, finished 3-for-4 on the night to lead the Billings offense.

Grand Junction would keep things close by pulling within one on multiple occasions after the Mustangs held two separate two-run leads, but could never quite close the gap. They would leave the tying run in scoring position in both the seventh and eighth innings.

Leading 3-2 going to the ninth, the Mustangs picked up an insurance run on the pinch-hit RBI single of Mark Kolozsvary to score Jeter Downs and make it a 4-2 advantage.

Moises Nova earned his first professional save by throwing a perfect ninth to avoid the series sweep.

The Mustangs now head to Orem to take on the Owlz in a three-game series. First pitch on Monday from the Home of the Owlz is set for 7:05 p.m.