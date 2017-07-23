Lodgepole Complex Fire remains at zero percent containment

The Lodgepole complex fire continues to spread spanning over 200,000 acres in Garfield county and remains at zero percent containment.



A firefighter camp was set up in Sandsprings, Montana where firefighters can go to rest. The Lodgepole fire has become an interagency effort and firefighters from all over the country were seen in the area.



The incident commander for the Western Montana type two team Rick Connell said there are roughly 500 firefighters from different agencies teaming up to battle this wildfire. He said lightning strikes is what likely caused these fires. He also said they are stretched on resources but are working to protect as many structures as they can.



Mary Brown owns land in Garfield County and has had very little sleep due to the wildfire burning acres of her land. She said her family, as well as her neighbors have been working hard since day one to battle the fire and protect whatever they can.

"The outpouring of support has been amazing," Brown said. "It's just very frustrating that we can't get it to stop. I know there's a little frustration because we were fighting the fire, protecting our building by ourselves a couple days ago. They keep telling us that people are coming and it's almost too late."



As of Sunday, evacuations were ordered for Garfield and Petroleum counties. An evacuation center has been set up in Jordan, Montana. Connell said containment is at zero percent and more resources from across the nation are on the way.