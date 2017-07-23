US attorney calls immigrant smugglers "ruthless"

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - San Antonio-based U.S. Attorney Richard Durbin Jr. says those responsible for the deaths of eight people inside a sweltering tractor-trailer truck outside a San Antonio Walmart store are "ruthless human smugglers indifferent to the well-being of their fragile cargo."

Durbin says those inside the truck were helpless in the punishing 100-degree-plus heat and were victims of a "smuggling venture gone horribly wrong."

He says federal investigators will work with San Antonio police to identify those responsible.

After daybreak Sunday, the truck remained at the side and toward the back of the store. The scene is marked off with yellow crime-scene tape and with officers and patrol cars. The trailer of the 18-wheeler truck has an Iowa license plate. Neither it nor the truck's cab appear to have markings.

