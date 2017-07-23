Royals Jump Out to Early Lead to Knock off Scarlets

The scoring got started with a bang. Billings Royals senior Jarret Leinwand opened things up in the bottom of the first with a three run homer to left to put the Royals up 3-0, in a hole that the Scarlets never seemed to be able to get out of. Going into the top of the 9th, the Scarlets trailed 8-2, but found some fight to battle back, scoring four in the final frame, but ultimately the comeback fell short as the Royals make it four out of five wins in the crosstown series this year 8-6. The Royals now will begin preparations for the State tournament, meanwhile the Scarlets will wrap up their season Sunday hosting Great Falls at 3:00 and 5:00.