2017 Montana State Amateur Golf Highlights and Results

On it's 100th year of existence, the Montana State Amateur Golf Tournaments didn't disappoint, as it came down to the final hole for the men, while the women saw a different leader on each of the first two days of play.

For the men it was MSU Billings freshman Caleb Stetzner who held off billings locals Joey Moore and Sean Benson to take the crown with a -7, including getting a birdie on the 18th hole to seal the deal.

For the women in the amateur ranks it was Montana freshman Tiegan Avery, formerly of Glacier High, who took the women's title with a +10, meanwhile in the senior division it was Sue Matson who was named champion with a +32.

