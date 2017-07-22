Smoke covers Billings area - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Smoke covers Billings area

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Lockwood fire chief John Staley said there are 13 organizations and fire departments who helped battle the sage fire.

Staley said that the blanket of smoke covering the Magic City is not mainly from the sage fire even though it has contributed. He said the fires that have also contributed are places like Lewistown, Big Horn County, and Jordan. Staley explained why the smoke is lingering over Billings.


"Lockwood and Billings are situated with the Yellowstone River and of course the Rimrocks so it holds it," Staley said. "We get an inversion level. The smoke lays down by the water because it's cooler and we have had winds that will act like the chimney and put it out of the valley. So, I think that's a lot of it."


Fire chief Staley has confirmed that as of 5 P.M. Saturday, the containment is at 100 percent.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Garfield County issues mandatory evacuation for some residents

    Garfield County issues mandatory evacuation for some residents

    Saturday, July 22 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-07-22 19:46:17 GMT
    Garfield County is highlighted. Courtesy: Google MapsGarfield County is highlighted. Courtesy: Google Maps

    Garfield County DES has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents north of Highway 200. 

    Garfield County DES has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents north of Highway 200. 

  • Sage Hills Fire in Lockwood continues to grow

    Sage Hills Fire in Lockwood continues to grow

    Friday, July 21 2017 10:51 AM EDT2017-07-21 14:51:53 GMT
    PHOTO COURTESY: Susan Allen LassichPHOTO COURTESY: Susan Allen Lassich

    Pre-evacuations are issued Thursday for residents in Lockwood following the spread of the Sage Hills Fire. The fire started around 4:45 Thursday afternoon on Hwy-7 and quickly spread northeast.  According to Yellowstone County Emergency Services Director, Brad Shoemaker, the fire has now reached 1,150 acres and is continuing to grow in size. Crews worked Thursday night into Friday morning and have gained ground. Pre-evacuations are still in effect for Huntington Hills, which i...

    Pre-evacuations are issued Thursday for residents in Lockwood following the spread of the Sage Hills Fire. The fire started around 4:45 Thursday afternoon on Hwy-7 and quickly spread northeast.  According to Yellowstone County Emergency Services Director, Brad Shoemaker, the fire has now reached 1,150 acres and is continuing to grow in size. Crews worked Thursday night into Friday morning and have gained ground. Pre-evacuations are still in effect for Huntington Hills, which i...

  • Additional resources on the way to Lodgepole Complex Fire, acccording to PIO

    Additional resources on the way to Lodgepole Complex Fire, acccording to PIO

    Saturday, July 22 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-07-23 00:55:35 GMT

    A community briefing was held Saturday evening in Jordan to inform residents of how crews are handling the Lodgepole Complex Fire. 

    A community briefing was held Saturday evening in Jordan to inform residents of how crews are handling the Lodgepole Complex Fire. 

  • Wally Kurth to perform at the Legends of Country Rock music festival

    Wally Kurth to perform at the Legends of Country Rock music festival

    Friday, July 21 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-07-22 00:16:44 GMT

    The annual Legends of Country Rock Festival takes place tomorrow on the far West End of Billings.

    The annual Legends of Country Rock Festival takes place tomorrow on the far West End of Billings.

  • Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 10:02 PM EDT2017-07-19 02:02:25 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

  • Fire crews explain the most important part of battling a wildfire

    Fire crews explain the most important part of battling a wildfire

    Friday, July 21 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-07-22 00:47:10 GMT

    Whenever there is a wildfire burning, there are brave men and women trying to contain it and safely put it out. While they are out battling the flames, crews must also make sure their loved ones know they are safe. 

    Whenever there is a wildfire burning, there are brave men and women trying to contain it and safely put it out. While they are out battling the flames, crews must also make sure their loved ones know they are safe. 

  • Fire retardant is crucial to battling wildfires

    Fire retardant is crucial to battling wildfires

    Friday, July 21 2017 8:36 PM EDT2017-07-22 00:36:01 GMT

    Al Nash is from the Bureau of Land Management and said fire retardant is more effective than water when it comes to fighting wildfires.

    Al Nash is from the Bureau of Land Management and said fire retardant is more effective than water when it comes to fighting wildfires.

  • Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:28 AM EDT2017-07-18 15:28:50 GMT

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 