Additional resources on the way to Lodgepole Complex Fire, accco - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Additional resources on the way to Lodgepole Complex Fire, acccording to PIO

Posted: Updated:

A community briefing was held Saturday evening in Jordan to inform residents of how crews are handling the Lodgepole Complex Fire.

Anne Miller, the Lodgepole Complex Public Information Officer, said additional resources are on the way.

There are currently 300 volunteers on the fire including landowners in the area and in the county.

153 personnel came in Friday night from Type 2 Incident teams to assist with containment, and that number will be increasing. 

Local resources are also working on the fire. 

As for the National Guard, Miller said the topic was brought up at the meeting.

She said an information officer reassured residents they have been in contact with the governor regarding a disaster declaration, however the Guard has not yet been involved. 

There have been no casualties reported from the fire, however there has been structure loss. Seven to 15 structures have been consumed, Miller said she cannot say what types of structures they are. 

The fire is still at zero percent containment. 

Highway 200 is closed from Winnet Montana to Jordan Montana and Miller is asking for travelers to find other routes and only travel in that direction if you absolutely have to. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Garfield County issues mandatory evacuation for some residents

    Garfield County issues mandatory evacuation for some residents

    Saturday, July 22 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-07-22 19:46:17 GMT
    Garfield County is highlighted. Courtesy: Google MapsGarfield County is highlighted. Courtesy: Google Maps

    Garfield County DES has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents north of Highway 200. 

    Garfield County DES has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents north of Highway 200. 

  • Sage Hills Fire in Lockwood continues to grow

    Sage Hills Fire in Lockwood continues to grow

    Friday, July 21 2017 10:51 AM EDT2017-07-21 14:51:53 GMT
    PHOTO COURTESY: Susan Allen LassichPHOTO COURTESY: Susan Allen Lassich

    Pre-evacuations are issued Thursday for residents in Lockwood following the spread of the Sage Hills Fire. The fire started around 4:45 Thursday afternoon on Hwy-7 and quickly spread northeast.  According to Yellowstone County Emergency Services Director, Brad Shoemaker, the fire has now reached 1,150 acres and is continuing to grow in size. Crews worked Thursday night into Friday morning and have gained ground. Pre-evacuations are still in effect for Huntington Hills, which i...

    Pre-evacuations are issued Thursday for residents in Lockwood following the spread of the Sage Hills Fire. The fire started around 4:45 Thursday afternoon on Hwy-7 and quickly spread northeast.  According to Yellowstone County Emergency Services Director, Brad Shoemaker, the fire has now reached 1,150 acres and is continuing to grow in size. Crews worked Thursday night into Friday morning and have gained ground. Pre-evacuations are still in effect for Huntington Hills, which i...

  • Additional resources on the way to Lodgepole Complex Fire, acccording to PIO

    Additional resources on the way to Lodgepole Complex Fire, acccording to PIO

    Saturday, July 22 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-07-23 00:55:35 GMT

    A community briefing was held Saturday evening in Jordan to inform residents of how crews are handling the Lodgepole Complex Fire. 

    A community briefing was held Saturday evening in Jordan to inform residents of how crews are handling the Lodgepole Complex Fire. 

  • Wally Kurth to perform at the Legends of Country Rock music festival

    Wally Kurth to perform at the Legends of Country Rock music festival

    Friday, July 21 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-07-22 00:16:44 GMT

    The annual Legends of Country Rock Festival takes place tomorrow on the far West End of Billings.

    The annual Legends of Country Rock Festival takes place tomorrow on the far West End of Billings.

  • Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 10:02 PM EDT2017-07-19 02:02:25 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

  • Fire crews explain the most important part of battling a wildfire

    Fire crews explain the most important part of battling a wildfire

    Friday, July 21 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-07-22 00:47:10 GMT

    Whenever there is a wildfire burning, there are brave men and women trying to contain it and safely put it out. While they are out battling the flames, crews must also make sure their loved ones know they are safe. 

    Whenever there is a wildfire burning, there are brave men and women trying to contain it and safely put it out. While they are out battling the flames, crews must also make sure their loved ones know they are safe. 

  • Fire retardant is crucial to battling wildfires

    Fire retardant is crucial to battling wildfires

    Friday, July 21 2017 8:36 PM EDT2017-07-22 00:36:01 GMT

    Al Nash is from the Bureau of Land Management and said fire retardant is more effective than water when it comes to fighting wildfires.

    Al Nash is from the Bureau of Land Management and said fire retardant is more effective than water when it comes to fighting wildfires.

  • Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:28 AM EDT2017-07-18 15:28:50 GMT

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 