Additional resources on the way to Lodgepole Complex Fire, acccording to PIO

A community briefing was held Saturday evening in Jordan to inform residents of how crews are handling the Lodgepole Complex Fire.

Anne Miller, the Lodgepole Complex Public Information Officer, said additional resources are on the way.

There are currently 300 volunteers on the fire including landowners in the area and in the county.

153 personnel came in Friday night from Type 2 Incident teams to assist with containment, and that number will be increasing.

Local resources are also working on the fire.

As for the National Guard, Miller said the topic was brought up at the meeting.

She said an information officer reassured residents they have been in contact with the governor regarding a disaster declaration, however the Guard has not yet been involved.

There have been no casualties reported from the fire, however there has been structure loss. Seven to 15 structures have been consumed, Miller said she cannot say what types of structures they are.

The fire is still at zero percent containment.

Highway 200 is closed from Winnet Montana to Jordan Montana and Miller is asking for travelers to find other routes and only travel in that direction if you absolutely have to.