Garfield County issues mandatory evacuation for some residents

Garfield County Disaster and Emergency Services has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents north of Highway 200.

The following is a message from Garfield County DES, posted on Facebook:

ALL residents North of Hwy 200 to Fort Peck Lake and West of Edwards Road need to move due to erratic fire behavior. Shelter will be assisted by Red Cross coming from Roundup and located at VFW Hall. Showers available at school by first arrival calling Fitzgerald to open location. Senior center is also open. All emergency situations- please utilize Sheriff Dispatch. Evacs ordered by BLM and Miles City Dispatch. Please call neighbors and get out to ensure human safety. 8:06 pm 7/21/17 - ALM