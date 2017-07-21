Fire crews explain the most important part of battling a wildfire

Whenever there is a wildfire burning, there are brave men and women trying to contain it and safely put it out.

While they are out battling the flames, crews must also make sure their loved ones know they are safe.

Lockwood Fire Chief John Staley said one of the most important parts of battling a fire, is making sure crew members are looking out for one another.

That type of support doesn't stop in the field; it goes further.

Staley said there often isn't cell service in areas a wildfire is burning, so crew members make sure to contact as many families as they can when they get the chance to let them know their loved ones are safe.

"If we get someone who goes out and gets 15 minutes for a water break or a coffee break, a lot of times they'll call two or three families to tell them where they're at, what they're doing and how long they're going to be," Staley said. "So it's still covering each others back. But that's what we do, we make as many phone calls as we can when we're on a break."

The Sage Fire has burned about 1200 acres so far, but Chief Staley said so far, no homes have been caught in the blaze.