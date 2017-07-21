Wally Kurth to perform at the Legends of Country Rock music festival

The annual Legends of Country Rock Festival takes place tomorrow on the far West End of Billings. Part of the money raised from the concert will benefit the Al Bedoo Shrine Organization to help support the Shriners' Hospital for Children.



KULR 8's Briana Monte spoke with actor Wally Kurth. You may recognize him from NBC's Days of Our Lives or ABC's General Hospital. If you didn't know, Wally is from the Magic City, graduating from Billings West High school. Kurth said his brother is a Shriner and wanted to help the Shriner's Children Hospital in some way. He said the event will have VIP sections, alcohol, and an area for RV's in case people wanted to camp out for the night, at the Cove Creek Outdoor Pavilion on 56th and Central Avenue. Kurth said this event allows him to get back to his roots, and explained why this summer festival is so important to him personally.



"I'm part of this community," Kurth said. "I've always felt like I'm part of this community even though I live in LA now, but I was born and raised here, so when my brother said he was planning this big party to benefit the Shriners, I said 'I'm there. Whatever you need, I'll be there.'"



If you plan to attend the Legends of Country Rock music festival, you're encouraged to bring your lawn chairs and shade canopies if you have them. If you don't have tickets, general admission tickets are still available at their box office located at the venue.