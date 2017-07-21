Sage Hills Fire in Lockwood continues to grow

Pre-evacuations are issued Thursday for residents in Lockwood following the spread of the Sage Hills Fire.

The fire started around 4:45 Thursday afternoon on Hwy-7 and quickly spread northeast.

According to Yellowstone County Emergency Services Director, Brad Shoemaker, the fire has now reached 1,150 acres and is continuing to grow in size. Crews worked Thursday night into Friday morning and have gained ground.

Pre-evacuations are still in effect for Huntington Hills, which is a subdivision of Emerald Hills. So far, Shoemaker says no injuries or structure losses have been reported.

Shoemaker says crews hope to have the fire out today and begin mop-up work, which could take a few days.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.