Sage Hills Fire in Lockwood continues to grow - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Sage Hills Fire in Lockwood continues to grow

Posted: Updated:
PHOTO COURTESY: Susan Allen Lassich PHOTO COURTESY: Susan Allen Lassich
LOCKWOOD, Mont. -

Pre-evacuations are issued Thursday for residents in Lockwood following the spread of the Sage Hills Fire.

The fire started around 4:45 Thursday afternoon on Hwy-7 and quickly spread northeast. 

According to Yellowstone County Emergency Services Director, Brad Shoemaker, the fire has now reached 1,150 acres and is continuing to grow in size. Crews worked Thursday night into Friday morning and have gained ground.

Pre-evacuations are still in effect for Huntington Hills, which is a subdivision of Emerald Hills. So far, Shoemaker says no injuries or structure losses have been reported.

Shoemaker says crews hope to have the fire out today and begin mop-up work, which could take a few days.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Sage Hills Fire in Lockwood continues to grow

    Sage Hills Fire in Lockwood continues to grow

    Friday, July 21 2017 10:51 AM EDT2017-07-21 14:51:53 GMT
    PHOTO COURTESY: Susan Allen LassichPHOTO COURTESY: Susan Allen Lassich

    Pre-evacuations are issued Thursday for residents in Lockwood following the spread of the Sage Hills Fire. The fire started around 4:45 Thursday afternoon on Hwy-7 and quickly spread northeast.  According to Yellowstone County Emergency Services Director, Brad Shoemaker, the fire has now reached 1,150 acres and is continuing to grow in size. Crews worked Thursday night into Friday morning and have gained ground. Pre-evacuations are still in effect for Huntington Hills, which i...

    Pre-evacuations are issued Thursday for residents in Lockwood following the spread of the Sage Hills Fire. The fire started around 4:45 Thursday afternoon on Hwy-7 and quickly spread northeast.  According to Yellowstone County Emergency Services Director, Brad Shoemaker, the fire has now reached 1,150 acres and is continuing to grow in size. Crews worked Thursday night into Friday morning and have gained ground. Pre-evacuations are still in effect for Huntington Hills, which i...

  • Miracle moment firefighters revive dog after pulling him from burning home

    Miracle moment firefighters revive dog after pulling him from burning home

    Friday, July 21 2017 1:55 AM EDT2017-07-21 05:55:28 GMT

    A good deed from last year is paying dividends, and a dog's life is saved. Girl Scouts donated pet oxygen masks to the Bakersfield Fire Department in California last year. 

    A good deed from last year is paying dividends, and a dog's life is saved. Girl Scouts donated pet oxygen masks to the Bakersfield Fire Department in California last year. 

  • Rain helps slow growth of June Fire in Shoshone National Forest

    Rain helps slow growth of June Fire in Shoshone National Forest

    Friday, July 21 2017 1:31 AM EDT2017-07-21 05:31:04 GMT

    Rain helped slow the growth of a wild fire near Yellowstone Thursday. The June fire grew from five to 1900 acres Wednesday. A Shoshone National Forest spokeswoman says investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire that started about fifteen miles outside Yellowstone’s East Entrance Tuesday evening. Smoke was visible Wednesday in Cody, nearly forty miles away the next day.

    Rain helped slow the growth of a wild fire near Yellowstone Thursday. The June fire grew from five to 1900 acres Wednesday. A Shoshone National Forest spokeswoman says investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire that started about fifteen miles outside Yellowstone’s East Entrance Tuesday evening. Smoke was visible Wednesday in Cody, nearly forty miles away the next day.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sage Hills Fire in Lockwood continues to grow

    Sage Hills Fire in Lockwood continues to grow

    Friday, July 21 2017 10:51 AM EDT2017-07-21 14:51:53 GMT
    PHOTO COURTESY: Susan Allen LassichPHOTO COURTESY: Susan Allen Lassich

    Pre-evacuations are issued Thursday for residents in Lockwood following the spread of the Sage Hills Fire. The fire started around 4:45 Thursday afternoon on Hwy-7 and quickly spread northeast.  According to Yellowstone County Emergency Services Director, Brad Shoemaker, the fire has now reached 1,150 acres and is continuing to grow in size. Crews worked Thursday night into Friday morning and have gained ground. Pre-evacuations are still in effect for Huntington Hills, which i...

    Pre-evacuations are issued Thursday for residents in Lockwood following the spread of the Sage Hills Fire. The fire started around 4:45 Thursday afternoon on Hwy-7 and quickly spread northeast.  According to Yellowstone County Emergency Services Director, Brad Shoemaker, the fire has now reached 1,150 acres and is continuing to grow in size. Crews worked Thursday night into Friday morning and have gained ground. Pre-evacuations are still in effect for Huntington Hills, which i...

  • Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:28 AM EDT2017-07-18 15:28:50 GMT

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

  • Firefighter dies on the fire line in Lolo National Forest

    Firefighter dies on the fire line in Lolo National Forest

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:07 AM EDT2017-07-20 14:07:54 GMT

    A firefighter has died while fighting a fire in the Lolo National Forest.  According to a press release sent from Grayback Forestry, a 19-year-old and a Missoula resident was killed in the line while fighting a fire on the Seely Lake Ranger District.  The Grayback Forestry employee was part of a 20-person attack crew. He was struck by a falling tree. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified. More information will be available following a me...

    A firefighter has died while fighting a fire in the Lolo National Forest.  According to a press release sent from Grayback Forestry, a 19-year-old and a Missoula resident was killed in the line while fighting a fire on the Seeley Lake Ranger District.  The Grayback Forestry employee was part of a 20-person attack crew. He was struck by a falling tree. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified. More information will be available following a me...

  • Man allegedly solicited sex from cop undercover posing as teen boy

    Man allegedly solicited sex from cop undercover posing as teen boy

    Thursday, July 20 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-07-20 19:38:54 GMT

    A Great Falls man is charged with sexual abuse of a child after allegedly soliciting sex from police posing as a teenager online. According to court documents, Alex Hamilton is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.

    A Great Falls man is charged with sexual abuse of a child after allegedly soliciting sex from police posing as a teenager online. According to court documents, Alex Hamilton is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.

  • Student suspended for grading ex-girlfriend's breakup letter

    Student suspended for grading ex-girlfriend's breakup letter

    Thursday, July 20 2017 1:56 AM EDT2017-07-20 05:56:53 GMT
    A University of Central Florida student has been suspended after tweeting a photo showing how he graded his ex-girlfriend's apology letter. After Nick Lutz's ex-girlfriend sent him an apology letter, he grabbed a red pen and graded the handwritten letter like a school paper. Lutz called out her “useless fillers” as well as her “lackadaisical” handwriting in the tweet. He then summarized his findings at the end and gave her a D- grade. The univer...
    A University of Central Florida student has been suspended after tweeting a photo showing how he graded his ex-girlfriend's apology letter. After Nick Lutz's ex-girlfriend sent him an apology letter, he grabbed a red pen and graded the handwritten letter like a school paper. Lutz called out her “useless fillers” as well as her “lackadaisical” handwriting in the tweet. He then summarized his findings at the end and gave her a D- grade. The univer...

  • Sen. Conrad Burns laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery

    Sen. Conrad Burns laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery

    Monday, July 17 2017 3:13 PM EDT2017-07-17 19:13:23 GMT

    Former U.S. Senator Conrad Burns was laid to rest with military honors in Arlington National Cemetery Monday. 

    Former U.S. Senator Conrad Burns was laid to rest with military honors in Arlington National Cemetery Monday. 

  • How the drought could affect your everyday meals

    How the drought could affect your everyday meals

    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-07-20 22:42:50 GMT

    As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.

    As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.

  • Miracle moment firefighters revive dog after pulling him from burning home

    Miracle moment firefighters revive dog after pulling him from burning home

    Friday, July 21 2017 1:55 AM EDT2017-07-21 05:55:28 GMT

    A good deed from last year is paying dividends, and a dog's life is saved. Girl Scouts donated pet oxygen masks to the Bakersfield Fire Department in California last year. 

    A good deed from last year is paying dividends, and a dog's life is saved. Girl Scouts donated pet oxygen masks to the Bakersfield Fire Department in California last year. 