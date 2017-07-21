Miracle moment firefighters revive dog after pulling him from burning home

Rain helped slow the growth of a wild fire near Yellowstone Thursday. The June fire grew from five to 1900 acres Wednesday. A Shoshone National Forest spokeswoman says investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire that started about fifteen miles outside Yellowstone’s East Entrance Tuesday evening. Smoke was visible Wednesday in Cody, nearly forty miles away the next day.

As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.

For the first time in the history of the Missoula Osprey, one of their games will be able to be seen on television. Tonight's game against the Ogden Raptors will be aired on SWX Montana. You can find SWX Montana on Charter cable, channel 199. You can also find it on standard cable in Missoula/Kalispell 23.3. Osprey radio play-by-play announcer Cooper Perkins will simulcast his radio broadcast on the air tonight for your viewing pleasure. First pitch is at 7:05 PM (MT) Y...