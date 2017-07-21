Rain helps slow growth of June Fire in Shoshone National Forest - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Rain helps slow growth of June Fire in Shoshone National Forest

Posted: Updated:
By Amber Bjorstrom, KULR
Connect

Rain helped slow the growth of a wild fire near Yellowstone Thursday. The June fire grew from five to 1900 acres Wednesday.

A Shoshone National Forest spokeswoman says investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire that started about fifteen miles outside Yellowstone’s East Entrance Tuesday evening. Smoke was visible Wednesday in Cody, nearly forty miles away the next day.

Ground crews set up a sprinkler system around the U-X-U Lodge, and investigators were looking at cabins on Pagoda Creek to the east. The Elk Fork Trail is closed.

Aerial firefighting operations were interrupted Wednesday, because someone was flying a drone over the fire.

Shoshone National Forest Public Affairs Officer Kristie Salzmann explained, “We have a temporary flight restriction. Which means that only aircraft that are in firefighter operations are allowed within that airspace. Obviously this drone was not involved in fighting the fire.”

Additional fire trucks, firefighters, and helicopters were called in to try to contain the fire. Salzmann said five hot shot crews will be working in the steep terrain of the mountains in the area.  

She said there will also be, “Several air support. The light helicopters, the large helicopters. And, we just received word that it sounds like we’ll be getting some Super Scoopers back in Cody.”

  • LocalMore>>

  • Miracle moment firefighters revive dog after pulling him from burning home

    Miracle moment firefighters revive dog after pulling him from burning home

    Friday, July 21 2017 1:55 AM EDT2017-07-21 05:55:28 GMT

    A good deed from last year is paying dividends, and a dog's life is saved. Girl Scouts donated pet oxygen masks to the Bakersfield Fire Department in California last year. 

    A good deed from last year is paying dividends, and a dog's life is saved. Girl Scouts donated pet oxygen masks to the Bakersfield Fire Department in California last year. 

  • Rain helps slow growth of June Fire in Shoshone National Forest

    Rain helps slow growth of June Fire in Shoshone National Forest

    Friday, July 21 2017 1:31 AM EDT2017-07-21 05:31:04 GMT

    Rain helped slow the growth of a wild fire near Yellowstone Thursday. The June fire grew from five to 1900 acres Wednesday. A Shoshone National Forest spokeswoman says investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire that started about fifteen miles outside Yellowstone’s East Entrance Tuesday evening. Smoke was visible Wednesday in Cody, nearly forty miles away the next day.

    Rain helped slow the growth of a wild fire near Yellowstone Thursday. The June fire grew from five to 1900 acres Wednesday. A Shoshone National Forest spokeswoman says investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire that started about fifteen miles outside Yellowstone’s East Entrance Tuesday evening. Smoke was visible Wednesday in Cody, nearly forty miles away the next day.

  • How the drought could affect your everyday meals

    How the drought could affect your everyday meals

    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-07-20 22:42:50 GMT

    As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.

    As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.

    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Miracle moment firefighters revive dog after pulling him from burning home

    Miracle moment firefighters revive dog after pulling him from burning home

    Friday, July 21 2017 1:55 AM EDT2017-07-21 05:55:28 GMT

    A good deed from last year is paying dividends, and a dog's life is saved. Girl Scouts donated pet oxygen masks to the Bakersfield Fire Department in California last year. 

    A good deed from last year is paying dividends, and a dog's life is saved. Girl Scouts donated pet oxygen masks to the Bakersfield Fire Department in California last year. 

  • Rain helps slow growth of June Fire in Shoshone National Forest

    Rain helps slow growth of June Fire in Shoshone National Forest

    Friday, July 21 2017 1:31 AM EDT2017-07-21 05:31:04 GMT

    Rain helped slow the growth of a wild fire near Yellowstone Thursday. The June fire grew from five to 1900 acres Wednesday. A Shoshone National Forest spokeswoman says investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire that started about fifteen miles outside Yellowstone’s East Entrance Tuesday evening. Smoke was visible Wednesday in Cody, nearly forty miles away the next day.

    Rain helped slow the growth of a wild fire near Yellowstone Thursday. The June fire grew from five to 1900 acres Wednesday. A Shoshone National Forest spokeswoman says investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire that started about fifteen miles outside Yellowstone’s East Entrance Tuesday evening. Smoke was visible Wednesday in Cody, nearly forty miles away the next day.

  • How the drought could affect your everyday meals

    How the drought could affect your everyday meals

    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-07-20 22:42:50 GMT

    As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.

    As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:28 AM EDT2017-07-18 15:28:50 GMT

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

  • Man allegedly solicited sex from cop undercover posing as teen boy

    Man allegedly solicited sex from cop undercover posing as teen boy

    Thursday, July 20 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-07-20 19:38:54 GMT

    A Great Falls man is charged with sexual abuse of a child after allegedly soliciting sex from police posing as a teenager online. According to court documents, Alex Hamilton is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.

    A Great Falls man is charged with sexual abuse of a child after allegedly soliciting sex from police posing as a teenager online. According to court documents, Alex Hamilton is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Firefighter dies on the fire line in Lolo National Forest

    Firefighter dies on the fire line in Lolo National Forest

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:07 AM EDT2017-07-20 14:07:54 GMT

    A firefighter has died while fighting a fire in the Lolo National Forest.  According to a press release sent from Grayback Forestry, a 19-year-old and a Missoula resident was killed in the line while fighting a fire on the Seely Lake Ranger District.  The Grayback Forestry employee was part of a 20-person attack crew. He was struck by a falling tree. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified. More information will be available following a me...

    A firefighter has died while fighting a fire in the Lolo National Forest.  According to a press release sent from Grayback Forestry, a 19-year-old and a Missoula resident was killed in the line while fighting a fire on the Seeley Lake Ranger District.  The Grayback Forestry employee was part of a 20-person attack crew. He was struck by a falling tree. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified. More information will be available following a me...

  • Student suspended for grading ex-girlfriend's breakup letter

    Student suspended for grading ex-girlfriend's breakup letter

    Thursday, July 20 2017 1:56 AM EDT2017-07-20 05:56:53 GMT
    A University of Central Florida student has been suspended after tweeting a photo showing how he graded his ex-girlfriend's apology letter. After Nick Lutz's ex-girlfriend sent him an apology letter, he grabbed a red pen and graded the handwritten letter like a school paper. Lutz called out her “useless fillers” as well as her “lackadaisical” handwriting in the tweet. He then summarized his findings at the end and gave her a D- grade. The univer...
    A University of Central Florida student has been suspended after tweeting a photo showing how he graded his ex-girlfriend's apology letter. After Nick Lutz's ex-girlfriend sent him an apology letter, he grabbed a red pen and graded the handwritten letter like a school paper. Lutz called out her “useless fillers” as well as her “lackadaisical” handwriting in the tweet. He then summarized his findings at the end and gave her a D- grade. The univer...

  • Miracle moment firefighters revive dog after pulling him from burning home

    Miracle moment firefighters revive dog after pulling him from burning home

    Friday, July 21 2017 1:55 AM EDT2017-07-21 05:55:28 GMT

    A good deed from last year is paying dividends, and a dog's life is saved. Girl Scouts donated pet oxygen masks to the Bakersfield Fire Department in California last year. 

    A good deed from last year is paying dividends, and a dog's life is saved. Girl Scouts donated pet oxygen masks to the Bakersfield Fire Department in California last year. 

  • Two new Harry Potter books set to be published in October

    Two new Harry Potter books set to be published in October

    Thursday, July 20 2017 1:35 AM EDT2017-07-20 05:35:54 GMT
    Two new books from the Harry Potter universe are set to be released as part of a British exhibition that celebrates the 20th anniversary of the launch of the series. The British Library's Harry Potter exhibition, "A History of Magic," opens in October and runs through February 2018. In an earnings statement released Tuesday, British publishing house Bloomsbury revealed that two new Potter books will be released in conjunction with the event. "Harry Potter: A History o...
    Two new books from the Harry Potter universe are set to be released as part of a British exhibition that celebrates the 20th anniversary of the launch of the series. The British Library's Harry Potter exhibition, "A History of Magic," opens in October and runs through February 2018. In an earnings statement released Tuesday, British publishing house Bloomsbury revealed that two new Potter books will be released in conjunction with the event. "Harry Potter: A History o...

  • How the drought could affect your everyday meals

    How the drought could affect your everyday meals

    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-07-20 22:42:50 GMT

    As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.

    As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.

  • WyomingMore>>

  • Miracle moment firefighters revive dog after pulling him from burning home

    Miracle moment firefighters revive dog after pulling him from burning home

    Friday, July 21 2017 1:55 AM EDT2017-07-21 05:55:28 GMT

    A good deed from last year is paying dividends, and a dog's life is saved. Girl Scouts donated pet oxygen masks to the Bakersfield Fire Department in California last year. 

    A good deed from last year is paying dividends, and a dog's life is saved. Girl Scouts donated pet oxygen masks to the Bakersfield Fire Department in California last year. 

  • Rain helps slow growth of June Fire in Shoshone National Forest

    Rain helps slow growth of June Fire in Shoshone National Forest

    Friday, July 21 2017 1:31 AM EDT2017-07-21 05:31:04 GMT

    Rain helped slow the growth of a wild fire near Yellowstone Thursday. The June fire grew from five to 1900 acres Wednesday. A Shoshone National Forest spokeswoman says investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire that started about fifteen miles outside Yellowstone’s East Entrance Tuesday evening. Smoke was visible Wednesday in Cody, nearly forty miles away the next day.

    Rain helped slow the growth of a wild fire near Yellowstone Thursday. The June fire grew from five to 1900 acres Wednesday. A Shoshone National Forest spokeswoman says investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire that started about fifteen miles outside Yellowstone’s East Entrance Tuesday evening. Smoke was visible Wednesday in Cody, nearly forty miles away the next day.

  • How the drought could affect your everyday meals

    How the drought could affect your everyday meals

    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-07-20 22:42:50 GMT

    As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.

    As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.

    •   