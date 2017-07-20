How the drought could affect your everyday meals

As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.
As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.
According to the Lewistown Interagency Dispatch Center, Wildland Firefighters were called to the Crying Fire located in Petroleum County west of the Musselshell River and about 30 miles northeast of Winnett on Wednesday. The Crying Fire was reported mid-day and has burned approximately 3,200 acres in grass, sage and timber on Bureau of Land Management, Private, State and Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge lands.
According to the Lewistown Interagency Dispatch Center, Wildland Firefighters were called to the Crying Fire located in Petroleum County west of the Musselshell River and about 30 miles northeast of Winnett on Wednesday. The Crying Fire was reported mid-day and has burned approximately 3,200 acres in grass, sage and timber on Bureau of Land Management, Private, State and Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge lands.
The Lockwood community is showing support for team competing in the Senior League Baseball West Regional Tournament this week.
The Lockwood community is showing support for team competing in the Senior League Baseball West Regional Tournament this week.
Governor Steve Bullock today issued an Executive Order declaring 28 counties and five Indian Reservations in a drought disaster.
Governor Steve Bullock today issued an Executive Order declaring 28 counties and five Indian Reservations in a drought disaster.
As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.
As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.
A Great Falls man is charged with sexual abuse of a child after allegedly soliciting sex from police posing as a teenager online. According to court documents, Alex Hamilton is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.
A Great Falls man is charged with sexual abuse of a child after allegedly soliciting sex from police posing as a teenager online. According to court documents, Alex Hamilton is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.
According to the Lewistown Interagency Dispatch Center, Wildland Firefighters were called to the Crying Fire located in Petroleum County west of the Musselshell River and about 30 miles northeast of Winnett on Wednesday. The Crying Fire was reported mid-day and has burned approximately 3,200 acres in grass, sage and timber on Bureau of Land Management, Private, State and Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge lands.
According to the Lewistown Interagency Dispatch Center, Wildland Firefighters were called to the Crying Fire located in Petroleum County west of the Musselshell River and about 30 miles northeast of Winnett on Wednesday. The Crying Fire was reported mid-day and has burned approximately 3,200 acres in grass, sage and timber on Bureau of Land Management, Private, State and Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge lands.
A firefighter has died while fighting a fire in the Lolo National Forest. According to a press release sent from Grayback Forestry, a 19-year-old and a Missoula resident was killed in the line while fighting a fire on the Seely Lake Ranger District. The Grayback Forestry employee was part of a 20-person attack crew. He was struck by a falling tree. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified. More information will be available following a me...
A firefighter has died while fighting a fire in the Lolo National Forest. According to a press release sent from Grayback Forestry, a 19-year-old and a Missoula resident was killed in the line while fighting a fire on the Seeley Lake Ranger District. The Grayback Forestry employee was part of a 20-person attack crew. He was struck by a falling tree. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified. More information will be available following a me...
Governor Steve Bullock today issued an Executive Order declaring 28 counties and five Indian Reservations in a drought disaster.
Governor Steve Bullock today issued an Executive Order declaring 28 counties and five Indian Reservations in a drought disaster.
The Los Angeles County coroner says Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of hard rock, hip-hop and rap, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Thursday. He was 41.
The Los Angeles County coroner says Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of hard rock, hip-hop and rap, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Thursday. He was 41.
Another grizzly bear has shown up in a part of Montana that hasn't seen grizzlies in as long as a century.
Another grizzly bear has shown up in a part of Montana that hasn't seen grizzlies in as long as a century.
A Great Falls man is charged with sexual abuse of a child after allegedly soliciting sex from police posing as a teenager online. According to court documents, Alex Hamilton is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.
A Great Falls man is charged with sexual abuse of a child after allegedly soliciting sex from police posing as a teenager online. According to court documents, Alex Hamilton is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.
The Lockwood community is showing support for team competing in the Senior League Baseball West Regional Tournament this week.
The Lockwood community is showing support for team competing in the Senior League Baseball West Regional Tournament this week.
As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.
As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.
A Craigslist ad about a veteran and his dog goes viral. The ad is written from the dog's perspective. In the ad, Yola introduces herself as a beagle shepherd mix.
A Craigslist ad about a veteran and his dog goes viral. The ad is written from the dog's perspective. In the ad, Yola introduces herself as a beagle shepherd mix.
Law enforcement officials say they have located the vehicle wanted in connection with the deaths of three women near a rural southwestern Idaho farmhouse.
Law enforcement officials say they have located the vehicle wanted in connection with the deaths of three women near a rural southwestern Idaho farmhouse.
CODY – A new challenge for mountain bikers is open in Cody.
CODY – A new challenge for mountain bikers is open in Cody.
Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near Green River, Wyoming. Just after 10:30 Thursday night, Troopers were dispatched to a rollover.
Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near Green River, Wyoming. Just after 10:30 Thursday night, Troopers were dispatched to a rollover.
According to Montana Highway Patrol, three people died Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash on I-94 near Hysham. Trooper Scott McDermott says the car transporting the three people who died had North Dakota plates. He says the car with North Dakota plates rolled through the median, killing all three people in the car. Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash. The highway is back open tonight after one lane in each direction of the east and westbound lanes was ...
According to Montana Highway Patrol, three people died Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash on I-94 near Hysham. Trooper Scott McDermott says the car transporting the three people who died had North Dakota plates. He says the car with North Dakota plates rolled through the median, killing all three people in the car. Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash. The highway is back open tonight after one lane in each direction of the east and westbound lanes was ...
Yellowstone fire crews are hard at work protecting buildings in the park, even though no fires are burning there now. Because of the heavy snow pack, and unusually wet summer, there has been only one fire start in Yellowstone so far.
Yellowstone fire crews are hard at work protecting buildings in the park, even though no fires are burning there now. Because of the heavy snow pack, and unusually wet summer, there has been only one fire start in Yellowstone so far.
Visitation to Yellowstone National Park during June is down 4.8 percent from a year ago but is still the second-busiest June on record in the nation's first national park.
Visitation to Yellowstone National Park during June is down 4.8 percent from a year ago but is still the second-busiest June on record in the nation's first national park.