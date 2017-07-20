How the drought could affect your everyday meals - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

How the drought could affect your everyday meals

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.

Dryland crops, like wheat...are taking a hit.

Grains of Montana owner Kyle Nielsen said they're already starting to see price increases in some of the products they use.

"Commercially produced flour, you're already seeing a two dollar increase per bag and that's just in the past month and a half," Nielsen said.

He said the drought can already be felt on the company's wheat farms.

"On the farm it's a lot tougher of course because we are in the heart of the drought up there in Glasgow," Nielsen said.

But it's not cause for concern just yet.

"We hold milling quality wheat from one year to the next so we're not totally dependent on the new crop," Nielsen said.

But the good news could change if Montana sees another dry summer next year.

"So by next summer we'll be worried about it if we don't see a rebound next year," Nielsen said.

And if there's not enough crop to go around, that could mean a price increase in product.

"We haven't passed any costs along yet," Nielsen said. "But I would imagine if we see a run-up like we did in 2008 and 2009, we probably will have to. We'll hold onto them as long as we can."

So what about other crops? Shelli Gayvert, the Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market President, said local produce should be ok, even with the drought.

"The local gardeners who garden down at the Farmer's Market, most everybody down there depends on wells and self irrigated," Gayvert said. "They don't depend on the river and they don't depend on the rain." 

  • LocalMore>>

  • How the drought could affect your everyday meals

    How the drought could affect your everyday meals

    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-07-20 22:42:50 GMT

    As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.

    As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.

  • Two new Harry Potter books set to be published in October

    Two new Harry Potter books set to be published in October

    Thursday, July 20 2017 1:35 AM EDT2017-07-20 05:35:54 GMT
    Two new books from the Harry Potter universe are set to be released as part of a British exhibition that celebrates the 20th anniversary of the launch of the series. The British Library's Harry Potter exhibition, "A History of Magic," opens in October and runs through February 2018. In an earnings statement released Tuesday, British publishing house Bloomsbury revealed that two new Potter books will be released in conjunction with the event. "Harry Potter: A History o...
    Two new books from the Harry Potter universe are set to be released as part of a British exhibition that celebrates the 20th anniversary of the launch of the series. The British Library's Harry Potter exhibition, "A History of Magic," opens in October and runs through February 2018. In an earnings statement released Tuesday, British publishing house Bloomsbury revealed that two new Potter books will be released in conjunction with the event. "Harry Potter: A History o...

  • Wildland Firefighters battling Crying Fire in Petroleum County

    Wildland Firefighters battling Crying Fire in Petroleum County

    Thursday, July 20 2017 1:13 AM EDT2017-07-20 05:13:28 GMT
    © BLM photo by Anika Peila© BLM photo by Anika Peila

    According to the Lewistown Interagency Dispatch Center, Wildland Firefighters were called to the Crying Fire located in Petroleum County west of the Musselshell River and about 30 miles northeast of Winnett on Wednesday. The Crying Fire was reported mid-day and has burned approximately 3,200 acres in grass, sage and timber on Bureau of Land Management, Private, State and Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge lands. 

    According to the Lewistown Interagency Dispatch Center, Wildland Firefighters were called to the Crying Fire located in Petroleum County west of the Musselshell River and about 30 miles northeast of Winnett on Wednesday. The Crying Fire was reported mid-day and has burned approximately 3,200 acres in grass, sage and timber on Bureau of Land Management, Private, State and Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge lands. 

    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • How the drought could affect your everyday meals

    How the drought could affect your everyday meals

    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-07-20 22:42:50 GMT

    As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.

    As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.

  • Tonight's Missoula Osprey game to be broadcasted on SWX

    Thursday, July 20 2017 5:40 PM EDT2017-07-20 21:40:47 GMT
    For the first time in the history of the Missoula Osprey, one of their games will be able to be seen on television. Tonight's game against the Ogden Raptors will be aired on SWX Montana.  You can find SWX Montana on Charter cable, channel 199. You can also find it on standard cable in Missoula/Kalispell 23.3.  Osprey radio play-by-play announcer Cooper Perkins will simulcast his radio broadcast on the air tonight for your viewing pleasure. First pitch is at 7:05 PM (MT) Y...
    For the first time in the history of the Missoula Osprey, one of their games will be able to be seen on television. Tonight's game against the Ogden Raptors will be aired on SWX Montana.  You can find SWX Montana on Charter cable, channel 199. You can also find it on standard cable in Missoula/Kalispell 23.3.  Osprey radio play-by-play announcer Cooper Perkins will simulcast his radio broadcast on the air tonight for your viewing pleasure. First pitch is at 7:05 PM (MT) Y...

  • Man allegedly solicited sex from cop undercover posing as teen boy

    Man allegedly solicited sex from cop undercover posing as teen boy

    Thursday, July 20 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-07-20 19:38:54 GMT

    A Great Falls man is charged with sexual abuse of a child after allegedly soliciting sex from police posing as a teenager online. According to court documents, Alex Hamilton is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.

    A Great Falls man is charged with sexual abuse of a child after allegedly soliciting sex from police posing as a teenager online. According to court documents, Alex Hamilton is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Firefighter dies on the fire line in Lolo National Forest

    Firefighter dies on the fire line in Lolo National Forest

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:07 AM EDT2017-07-20 14:07:54 GMT

    A firefighter has died while fighting a fire in the Lolo National Forest.  According to a press release sent from Grayback Forestry, a 19-year-old and a Missoula resident was killed in the line while fighting a fire on the Seely Lake Ranger District.  The Grayback Forestry employee was part of a 20-person attack crew. He was struck by a falling tree. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified. More information will be available following a me...

    A firefighter has died while fighting a fire in the Lolo National Forest.  According to a press release sent from Grayback Forestry, a 19-year-old and a Missoula resident was killed in the line while fighting a fire on the Seeley Lake Ranger District.  The Grayback Forestry employee was part of a 20-person attack crew. He was struck by a falling tree. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified. More information will be available following a me...

  • Student suspended for grading ex-girlfriend's breakup letter

    Student suspended for grading ex-girlfriend's breakup letter

    Thursday, July 20 2017 1:56 AM EDT2017-07-20 05:56:53 GMT
    A University of Central Florida student has been suspended after tweeting a photo showing how he graded his ex-girlfriend's apology letter. After Nick Lutz's ex-girlfriend sent him an apology letter, he grabbed a red pen and graded the handwritten letter like a school paper. Lutz called out her “useless fillers” as well as her “lackadaisical” handwriting in the tweet. He then summarized his findings at the end and gave her a D- grade. The univer...
    A University of Central Florida student has been suspended after tweeting a photo showing how he graded his ex-girlfriend's apology letter. After Nick Lutz's ex-girlfriend sent him an apology letter, he grabbed a red pen and graded the handwritten letter like a school paper. Lutz called out her “useless fillers” as well as her “lackadaisical” handwriting in the tweet. He then summarized his findings at the end and gave her a D- grade. The univer...

  • Two new Harry Potter books set to be published in October

    Two new Harry Potter books set to be published in October

    Thursday, July 20 2017 1:35 AM EDT2017-07-20 05:35:54 GMT
    Two new books from the Harry Potter universe are set to be released as part of a British exhibition that celebrates the 20th anniversary of the launch of the series. The British Library's Harry Potter exhibition, "A History of Magic," opens in October and runs through February 2018. In an earnings statement released Tuesday, British publishing house Bloomsbury revealed that two new Potter books will be released in conjunction with the event. "Harry Potter: A History o...
    Two new books from the Harry Potter universe are set to be released as part of a British exhibition that celebrates the 20th anniversary of the launch of the series. The British Library's Harry Potter exhibition, "A History of Magic," opens in October and runs through February 2018. In an earnings statement released Tuesday, British publishing house Bloomsbury revealed that two new Potter books will be released in conjunction with the event. "Harry Potter: A History o...

  • Gov. Bullock declares drought disaster

    Gov. Bullock declares drought disaster

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:04:22 GMT

    Governor Steve Bullock today issued an Executive Order declaring 28 counties and five Indian Reservations in a drought disaster.

    Governor Steve Bullock today issued an Executive Order declaring 28 counties and five Indian Reservations in a drought disaster.

  • Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dies in LA at 41

    Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dies in LA at 41

    Thursday, July 20 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-07-20 19:02:06 GMT

    The Los Angeles County coroner says Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of hard rock, hip-hop and rap, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Thursday. He was 41.

    The Los Angeles County coroner says Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of hard rock, hip-hop and rap, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Thursday. He was 41.

  • Far-ranging grizzly spotted in Montana's Big Belt Mountains

    Far-ranging grizzly spotted in Montana's Big Belt Mountains

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 6:56 PM EDT2017-07-19 22:56:06 GMT
    File PhotoFile Photo

    Another grizzly bear has shown up in a part of Montana that hasn't seen grizzlies in as long as a century. 

    Another grizzly bear has shown up in a part of Montana that hasn't seen grizzlies in as long as a century. 

  • Man allegedly solicited sex from cop undercover posing as teen boy

    Man allegedly solicited sex from cop undercover posing as teen boy

    Thursday, July 20 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-07-20 19:38:54 GMT

    A Great Falls man is charged with sexual abuse of a child after allegedly soliciting sex from police posing as a teenager online. According to court documents, Alex Hamilton is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.

    A Great Falls man is charged with sexual abuse of a child after allegedly soliciting sex from police posing as a teenager online. According to court documents, Alex Hamilton is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.

  • Community Gathers At 2nd Shift To Support Lockwood Little League Team At Regionals

    Community Gathers At 2nd Shift To Support Lockwood Little League Team At Regionals

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-07-20 03:45:15 GMT
    Lockwood Little League Senior BaseballLockwood Little League Senior Baseball

    The Lockwood community is showing support for team competing in the Senior League Baseball West Regional Tournament this week. 

    The Lockwood community is showing support for team competing in the Senior League Baseball West Regional Tournament this week. 

  • WyomingMore>>

  • How the drought could affect your everyday meals

    How the drought could affect your everyday meals

    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-07-20 22:42:50 GMT

    As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.

    As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.

  • Two new Harry Potter books set to be published in October

    Two new Harry Potter books set to be published in October

    Thursday, July 20 2017 1:35 AM EDT2017-07-20 05:35:54 GMT
    Two new books from the Harry Potter universe are set to be released as part of a British exhibition that celebrates the 20th anniversary of the launch of the series. The British Library's Harry Potter exhibition, "A History of Magic," opens in October and runs through February 2018. In an earnings statement released Tuesday, British publishing house Bloomsbury revealed that two new Potter books will be released in conjunction with the event. "Harry Potter: A History o...
    Two new books from the Harry Potter universe are set to be released as part of a British exhibition that celebrates the 20th anniversary of the launch of the series. The British Library's Harry Potter exhibition, "A History of Magic," opens in October and runs through February 2018. In an earnings statement released Tuesday, British publishing house Bloomsbury revealed that two new Potter books will be released in conjunction with the event. "Harry Potter: A History o...

  • Yola the dog finds a new home

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-07-20 00:47:08 GMT

    A Craigslist ad about a veteran and his dog goes viral. The ad is written from the dog's perspective. In the ad, Yola introduces herself as a beagle shepherd mix. 

    A Craigslist ad about a veteran and his dog goes viral. The ad is written from the dog's perspective. In the ad, Yola introduces herself as a beagle shepherd mix. 

    •   