How the drought could affect your everyday meals

As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.

Dryland crops, like wheat...are taking a hit.

Grains of Montana owner Kyle Nielsen said they're already starting to see price increases in some of the products they use.

"Commercially produced flour, you're already seeing a two dollar increase per bag and that's just in the past month and a half," Nielsen said.

He said the drought can already be felt on the company's wheat farms.

"On the farm it's a lot tougher of course because we are in the heart of the drought up there in Glasgow," Nielsen said.

But it's not cause for concern just yet.

"We hold milling quality wheat from one year to the next so we're not totally dependent on the new crop," Nielsen said.

But the good news could change if Montana sees another dry summer next year.

"So by next summer we'll be worried about it if we don't see a rebound next year," Nielsen said.

And if there's not enough crop to go around, that could mean a price increase in product.

"We haven't passed any costs along yet," Nielsen said. "But I would imagine if we see a run-up like we did in 2008 and 2009, we probably will have to. We'll hold onto them as long as we can."

So what about other crops? Shelli Gayvert, the Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market President, said local produce should be ok, even with the drought.

"The local gardeners who garden down at the Farmer's Market, most everybody down there depends on wells and self irrigated," Gayvert said. "They don't depend on the river and they don't depend on the rain."