Firefighter killed in Lolo National Forest identified

The Lolo National Forest experienced a tragic loss of life yesterday afternoon on the Seeley Lake Ranger District.

Lolo National Forest Supervisor Tim Garcia issued this statement to employees this morning:

“Yesterday afternoon Trenton Johnson, 19, a young firefighter from Grayback Forestry, was killed while helping us fight the Florence Fire on the Seeley Lake Ranger District. This is a heart-wrenching loss of life and Trenton leaves behind many friends and family members who are feeling this profound loss right now. This loss is rippling across the Lolo National Forest this morning and is most keenly felt on the Seeley Lake Ranger District, where Trenton’s sister works as a Forest Service employee. More information on this young man and his background will be released by Grayback Forestry. Our thoughts and prayers this morning are with Trenton’s family and friends, crewmembers and the wildland firefighting community. Please keep the Seeley Lake RD staff in your thoughts.”

-- Tim Garcia