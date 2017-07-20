Student suspended for grading ex-girlfriend's breakup letter

Doctors say Arizona Sen. John McCain has a brain tumor associated with a blood clot that was removed last week.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, facing defeat on his "Obamacare" replacement, says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill.
Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye.
Law enforcement officials say they have located the vehicle wanted in connection with the deaths of three women near a rural southwestern Idaho farmhouse.
TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say they have found nine bodies and are only looking for one more person among a group who got swept up in a furious flash flood in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.
WASHINGTON (AP) - There's another possible delay to the Senate's consideration of a Republican bill to repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law.
A national bridal chain is closing its doors forever, leaving brides-to-be dress-less at the altar.
Another grizzly bear has shown up in a part of Montana that hasn't seen grizzlies in as long as a century.
Governor Steve Bullock today issued an Executive Order declaring 28 counties and five Indian Reservations in a drought disaster.
The Lockwood community is showing support for team competing in the Senior League Baseball West Regional Tournament this week.
According to the Lewistown Interagency Dispatch Center, Wildland Firefighters were called to the Crying Fire located in Petroleum County west of the Musselshell River and about 30 miles northeast of Winnett on Wednesday. The Crying Fire was reported mid-day and has burned approximately 3,200 acres in grass, sage and timber on Bureau of Land Management, Private, State and Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge lands.
A Craigslist ad about a veteran and his dog goes viral. The ad is written from the dog's perspective. In the ad, Yola introduces herself as a beagle shepherd mix.
Billings community members come together to support several cancer fundraising events each year.
