Student suspended for grading ex-girlfriend's breakup letter

A University of Central Florida student has been suspended after tweeting a photo showing how he graded his ex-girlfriend's apology letter. After Nick Lutz's ex-girlfriend sent him an apology letter, he grabbed a red pen and graded the handwritten letter like a school paper. Lutz called out her “useless fillers” as well as her “lackadaisical” handwriting in the tweet. He then summarized his findings at the end and gave her a D- grade.

The university is suspending Lutz, saying his actions violated portions the university’s code of conduct: disruption and cyberbullying.

Lutz is appealing the school’s decision, claiming its a violation of his First Amendment right to free speech.