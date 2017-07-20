Wildland Firefighters battling Crying Fire in Petroleum County

According to the Lewistown Interagency Dispatch Center, Wildland Firefighters were called to the Crying Fire located in Petroleum County west of the Musselshell River and about 30 miles northeast of Winnett on Wednesday.

The Crying Fire was reported mid-day and has burned approximately 3,200 acres in grass, sage and timber on Bureau of Land Management, Private, State and Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge lands.

The fire is within about 1.5 miles of five structures near the end of 79 Trail. Crews have responded from BLM, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service, Montana Dept. of Natural Resources and Petroleum County. There are approximately 40 Wildland Firefighters, including Helitack, 12 engines, 1 Type-3 BLM helicopter, 1 air attack plane and 2 Canadian CL212 Scooper planes providing initial attack efforts. There is no containment at this early phase of initial attack.

The cause of the fire is has not yet been determined. To report wildfires, call 911 or the Lewistown Interagency Dispatch Center at (406) 538-1072.