Community Gathers At 2nd Shift To Support Lockwood Little League Team At Regionals

Lockwood Little League Senior Baseball Lockwood Little League Senior Baseball

Earlier this month, we shared how Lockwood Little League Senior Baseball was seeking the community's help to get to Sacramento, California (See: http://www.kulr8.com/story/35872507/lockwood-little-league-champions-eye-regionals-seek-communitys-help-getting-to-california )

Now, after the team successfully raised funds needed to get to the Senior League Baseball West Regional Tournament, the Lockwood community is gathering to show support for their local athletes. 

2nd Shift Supervisor Mikki Thornton said everyone is invited to gather at her bar off of Highway 87 this Friday as the Lockwood team begins their regional play. Thornton went the extra mile to ensure fans could watch the local team playing in Sacramento this week by adding additional technology for streaming the games. 

"We'll have it live for you on Friday, whatever we have to do, whether we have to call the network people in or what," Thornton said "We want the community to come out and be together and support their local team, and have a place to gather around, and have a little bit of elbow room too."

Lockwood resident Carlos Cassett, a family friend to Lockwood Little League Senior Baseball player Nolyn Allen, said he is expected a packed house in 2nd Shift when the team takes the field. 

"Just for those kids I bet the place will be...over 100 people will be in here watching every game," Cassett said.  "We're so proud of these kids, I mean, they're representing Lockwood!"

See how the Lockwood community is rallying behind their Little League Senior Baseball team on KULR-8 News tonight. 

