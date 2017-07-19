Community Gathers At 2nd Shift To Support Lockwood Little League Team At Regionals

According to the Lewistown Interagency Dispatch Center, Wildland Firefighters were called to the Crying Fire located in Petroleum County west of the Musselshell River and about 30 miles northeast of Winnett on Wednesday. The Crying Fire was reported mid-day and has burned approximately 3,200 acres in grass, sage and timber on Bureau of Land Management, Private, State and Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge lands.
The Lockwood community is showing support for team competing in the Senior League Baseball West Regional Tournament this week.
Governor Steve Bullock today issued an Executive Order declaring 28 counties and five Indian Reservations in a drought disaster.
A Craigslist ad about a veteran and his dog goes viral. The ad is written from the dog's perspective. In the ad, Yola introduces herself as a beagle shepherd mix.
Another grizzly bear has shown up in a part of Montana that hasn't seen grizzlies in as long as a century.
A Craigslist ad about a veteran and his dog goes viral. The ad is written from the dog's perspective. In the ad, Yola introduces herself as a beagle shepherd mix.
Billings community members come together to support several cancer fundraising events each year.
