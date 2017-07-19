Gov. Bullock declares drought disaster

Governor Steve Bullock today issued an Executive Order declaring 28 counties and five Indian Reservations in a drought disaster.
A Craigslist ad about a veteran and his dog goes viral. The ad is written from the dog's perspective. In the ad, Yola introduces herself as a beagle shepherd mix.
Billings community members come together to support several cancer fundraising events each year.
When it comes to power problems at home, there's some simple things you can do to fix the problem before calling an expert for help.
Monday, we spoke about how the Bureau of Land Management handles this busy fire season.
Another grizzly bear has shown up in a part of Montana that hasn't seen grizzlies in as long as a century.
The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners.
A University of Montana student traveling on his own in China is detained.
Many parents turn to social media to seek and share advice about parenting challenges. But just because you can do it, should you? Generation Z is the first generation to be born in the era of smart-phones, where their whole lives can be documented on social media. Taking a picture of your child in the bath can be adorable, but that bathtub baby is now a teenager. According to Parenting magazine, here are some photos you should never post of your children online:
This week a Bozeman fly fishing gear company is representing Montana in the White House.
A 26-year-old Kalispell woman is now an internet sensation and it's all thanks to her body-positive post she made on Facebook a few weeks ago.
