Climb to Conquer Cancer returns to Red Lodge Mountain

Billings community members come together to support several cancer fundraising events each year. The billings community is more than just giving though, they're also Montanans!

One event combines the giving spirit of Billings, with the outdoors man-ship of Montanans in the 2017 Climb to Conquer Cancer.

The American Cancer Society is combining the elements of a fundraising event with the beauty of a scenic and challenging mountain walk.

The climb is on August 5th at Red Lodge Mountain and registration is still open. It's $35 for adults and $10 for children.

If you wait until the day of the climb the price increases to $45.

If you're looking for a cardio-hike, or a nice leisurely walk, this is the place to be on August 5th.

Click here to sign up as an individual or as a team, or to donate to the cause.