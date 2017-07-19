Yola the dog finds a new home

Governor Steve Bullock today issued an Executive Order declaring 28 counties and five Indian Reservations in a drought disaster.
A Craigslist ad about a veteran and his dog goes viral. The ad is written from the dog's perspective. In the ad, Yola introduces herself as a beagle shepherd mix.
Billings community members come together to support several cancer fundraising events each year.
When it comes to power problems at home, there's some simple things you can do to fix the problem before calling an expert for help.
Monday, we spoke about how the Bureau of Land Management handles this busy fire season.
Another grizzly bear has shown up in a part of Montana that hasn't seen grizzlies in as long as a century.
The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners.
A University of Montana student traveling on his own in China is detained.
Many parents turn to social media to seek and share advice about parenting challenges. But just because you can do it, should you? Generation Z is the first generation to be born in the era of smart-phones, where their whole lives can be documented on social media. Taking a picture of your child in the bath can be adorable, but that bathtub baby is now a teenager. According to Parenting magazine, here are some photos you should never post of your children online:
This week a Bozeman fly fishing gear company is representing Montana in the White House.
A 26-year-old Kalispell woman is now an internet sensation and it's all thanks to her body-positive post she made on Facebook a few weeks ago.
Law enforcement officials say they have located the vehicle wanted in connection with the deaths of three women near a rural southwestern Idaho farmhouse.
CODY – A new challenge for mountain bikers is open in Cody.
Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near Green River, Wyoming. Just after 10:30 Thursday night, Troopers were dispatched to a rollover.
According to Montana Highway Patrol, three people died Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash on I-94 near Hysham. Trooper Scott McDermott says the car transporting the three people who died had North Dakota plates. He says the car with North Dakota plates rolled through the median, killing all three people in the car. Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash. The highway is back open tonight after one lane in each direction of the east and westbound lanes was ...
Yellowstone fire crews are hard at work protecting buildings in the park, even though no fires are burning there now. Because of the heavy snow pack, and unusually wet summer, there has been only one fire start in Yellowstone so far.
Visitation to Yellowstone National Park during June is down 4.8 percent from a year ago but is still the second-busiest June on record in the nation's first national park.
If you ever wondered what a burning pile of sulfur looks like, the answer is like a UFO crash site or maybe a scene on another planet.
This time last year, the U.S. was in the grip of Pokémon Go fever. Cities across the nation were swarmed by people desperately hunting for their favorite monsters. To celebrate the game’s anniversary, decluttr decided to find out which Pokémon each state is searching for in 2017.
