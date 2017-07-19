Yola the dog finds a new home - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Yola the dog finds a new home

Posted: Updated:
CHEYENNE, Wyo. -

UPDATE: Yola and her brother Boogy met their new human this afternoon in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Thanks to all of your kind hearts for helping to make this possible.

A Craigslist ad about a veteran and his dog has gone viral.

The ad is written from the dog's perspective. In the ad, Yola introduces herself as a beagle shepherd mix.Through the ad, Yola tells the story of her owner who recently fell ill when traveling through Cheyenne.

In June, Yola's owner was diagnosed with stage four cancer and is now in hospice, so Yola needs a new home.

24 hours after KULR-8 reported this news, Yola and her owners are still unsure of her fate.

"Honestly, I'm not kidding... Had an email every minute for the last 24 hours or so," Beverly Hughes, said the calls are flooding in.

Hughes and Yola's owner John are vetting a prospective family living in Cheyenne.

"She's got 60 acres of land and a couple of other dogs, she or her husband are home all the time so Yola won't ever have to be locked up in a crate."

Yola's boxer-mix brother Boogy was given to a family before Yola's craigslist debut, but the family returned Boogy saying he has too much energy. Now Hughes said she has to find good homes for both dogs. Hughes said John's experience sheds some light on an issue many pet owners may not think about.

"Make sure that you have a plan for your dog if you get sick or die," Hughes said.  

She also says to make sure you're taking care of yourself. Not just for your sake, but for the sake of your friends and family....whether they have fur or not.

"if your body doesn't feel right, go get it checked out," Hughes said. "John wishes he had."

