Montanan senators react to latest blow to GOP health care bill

Majority leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate will vote "sometime in the near future" on repealing the Obama Health Care Bill.

Speaking to reporters earlier today, the Kentucky Republican said it's been a very, very challenging experience for all of them after the collapse of the Senate GOP plan to rewrite much of the 2010 law. McConnell said the GOP does not have 50 members to agree on a replacement plan. Opposition from three Republican senators left McConnell's alternative plan to move ahead on a straight repeal, in doubt.



On twitter yesterday, Trump tweeted Republicans should repeal Obamacare now and work on a new health care plan starting from scratch. He also tweeted Democrats will join in.



KULR-8 reached out to Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines to find out what they think about the health care bill not getting the majority vote McConnell needed.



In a statement, Tester said:

"This is a disgusting attempt by Washington politicians to play politics with Montanan's lives by jacking up health care costs, kicking folks off their plans, and shutting down rural hospitals with no plan to increase access to health care or to lower costs. Instead of ramrodding through yet another scheme to take away health care coverage from people, Congress should be working together to improve access and lower health care costs."

Republican Senator Steve Daines says he thinks otherwise:



"Obamacare must be repealed. I've heard from tens of thousands of Montanans. Heard things like premiums have gone up 133% over the last five years. Over 30 thousand Montanans have paid a poverty tax. What I mean by that is Obamacare has placed a mandate and a fine administered by the IRS. Over 7 million dollars taken from Montanans. In fact, over 40% of those Montanans make less than 25 thousand dollars a year. We've got to put healthcare on a sustainable path, lower premiums and that's why I'm not giving up the fight to repeal Obamacare."