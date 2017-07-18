McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, facing defeat on his "Obamacare" replacement, says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, facing defeat on his "Obamacare" replacement, says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill.
Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye.
Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye.
Law enforcement officials say they have located the vehicle wanted in connection with the deaths of three women near a rural southwestern Idaho farmhouse.
Law enforcement officials say they have located the vehicle wanted in connection with the deaths of three women near a rural southwestern Idaho farmhouse.
TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say they have found nine bodies and are only looking for one more person among a group who got swept up in a furious flash flood in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.
TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say they have found nine bodies and are only looking for one more person among a group who got swept up in a furious flash flood in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.
WASHINGTON (AP) - There's another possible delay to the Senate's consideration of a Republican bill to repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law.
WASHINGTON (AP) - There's another possible delay to the Senate's consideration of a Republican bill to repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law.
A national bridal chain is closing its doors forever, leaving brides-to-be dress-less at the altar.
A national bridal chain is closing its doors forever, leaving brides-to-be dress-less at the altar.
HONOLULU (AP) - A fire that broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor of a Honolulu high-rise left three people dead and 12 injured.
HONOLULU (AP) - A fire that broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor of a Honolulu high-rise left three people dead and 12 injured.
If anyone had any doubts how Pope Francis feels about people who always complain, the answer is now tacked to the door of his frugal suite in a Vatican residence: "no whining". A picture of the red and white Italian language sign was posted on the Vatican insider website and its presence on the pope's door confirmed to Reuters by its editor-in-chief. The sign was given to Pope Francis recently by Italian psychologist and self-help author Salvo Noe. Francis promised Noe he...
If anyone had any doubts how Pope Francis feels about people who always complain, the answer is now tacked to the door of his frugal suite in a Vatican residence: "no whining". A picture of the red and white Italian language sign was posted on the Vatican insider website and its presence on the pope's door confirmed to Reuters by its editor-in-chief. The sign was given to Pope Francis recently by Italian psychologist and self-help author Salvo Noe. Francis promised Noe he...
Social Security's trustees say beneficiaries will get the largest payment increase in years in 2018. But older Americans shouldn't get too excited - it's just 2.2 percent, or about $28 a month for the average recipient.
Social Security's trustees say beneficiaries will get the largest payment increase in years in 2018. But older Americans shouldn't get too excited - it's just 2.2 percent, or about $28 a month for the average recipient.
As Jake Turnbull takes the field with the Billings Mustangs this week, both his host family and birth family are in the crowd, but it's safe to say the trip to Dehler Park is quite a bit longer for the Turnbulls.
As Jake Turnbull takes the field with the Billings Mustangs this week, both his host family and birth family are in the crowd, but it's safe to say the trip to Dehler Park is quite a bit longer for the Turnbulls.
A 26-year-old Kalispell woman is now an internet sensation and it's all thanks to her body-positive post she made on Facebook a few weeks ago.
A 26-year-old Kalispell woman is now an internet sensation and it's all thanks to her body-positive post she made on Facebook a few weeks ago.
Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye.
Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye.
Law enforcement officials say they have located the vehicle wanted in connection with the deaths of three women near a rural southwestern Idaho farmhouse.
Law enforcement officials say they have located the vehicle wanted in connection with the deaths of three women near a rural southwestern Idaho farmhouse.
Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, visits Glacier National Park. Zuckerberg spent Saturday with park rangers, learning about the impact of climate change. In his Facebook post, he says the impact of global warming is very clear...
Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, visits Glacier National Park. Zuckerberg spent Saturday with park rangers, learning about the impact of climate change. In his Facebook post, he says the impact of global warming is very clear...
There have already been twenty-six reported cases of syphilis in Montana this year.
There have already been twenty-six reported cases of syphilis in Montana this year.
Former U.S. Senator Conrad Burns was laid to rest with military honors in Arlington National Cemetery Monday.
Former U.S. Senator Conrad Burns was laid to rest with military honors in Arlington National Cemetery Monday.