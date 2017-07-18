Australian couple travels 10,000 miles to support son playing for Billings Mustangs

As Jake Turnbull takes the field with the Billings Mustangs this week, both his host family and birth family are in the crowd, but it's safe to say the trip to Dehler Park is quite a bit longer for the Turnbulls.
Every time there's a home game for the Voyagers at Centene Stadium - you can always expect on familiar face to be cheering them on. SWX Montana's Clara Goodwin spent the day with Orbit to see what a typical day in his shoes looks like.
Great Falls Archery Club Secretary Scott Powers breaks down the keys to a successful shot in archery
Hunter Greene has been in Billings since Saturday, but how does he feel about his new home?
During the summer, many kids spend their time swimming in city pools.
Wildland firefighters continue working hard, battling fires across the state this summer.
Former U.S. Senator Conrad Burns was laid to rest with military honors in Arlington National Cemetery Monday.
TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say they have found nine bodies and are only looking for one more person among a group who got swept up in a furious flash flood in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.
HOUSTON (AP) - Kyle Seager and Danny Valencia hit back-to-back homers in the 10th inning to lift the Seattle Mariners to a 9-7 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night. The wild back and forth game was tied at 7-7 entering the 10th when Seager, who finished with three hits, connected off Tony Sipp (0-1) on a shot to the seats in right field.
Hunter Greene has been in Billings since Saturday, but how does he feel about his new home?
Billings would not score until the bottom of the eighth when Leandro Santana hit his team-best seventh homerun of the season.
CHICAGO (AP) -- Robinson Cano hit a three-run drive on his first swing since connecting for the winning homer in the All-Star Game, helping James Paxton and the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Friday night. Jean Segura added two hits and scored twice as Seattle started a six-game trip with its third win in four games.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Riley Adams had a walk-off double with one out in the 12th inning, as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 4-3 on Friday. Logan Warmoth scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single. The Indians took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 12th when Matt Whatley hit an RBI single.
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs’ General Manager Scott Carter announced on July 14 that forward Milos Fafrak has signed a Standard Player Agreement and committed to playing in the Western Hockey League for the 2017-18 season. Fafrak was the Chiefs’ first round (18th overall) pick in June’s 2017 CHL Import Draft.
A 26-year-old Kalispell woman is now an internet sensation and it's all thanks to her body-positive post she made on Facebook a few weeks ago.
Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye.
Law enforcement officials say they have located the vehicle wanted in connection with the deaths of three women near a rural southwestern Idaho farmhouse.
Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, visits Glacier National Park. Zuckerberg spent Saturday with park rangers, learning about the impact of climate change. In his Facebook post, he says the impact of global warming is very clear...
There have already been twenty-six reported cases of syphilis in Montana this year.
Former U.S. Senator Conrad Burns was laid to rest with military honors in Arlington National Cemetery Monday.
