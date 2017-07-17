Statewide fires keep firefighters busy this summer

During the summer, many kids spend their time swimming in city pools.
Wildland firefighters continue working hard, battling fires across the state this summer.
Former U.S. Senator Conrad Burns was laid to rest with military honors in Arlington National Cemetery Monday.
TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say they have found nine bodies and are only looking for one more person among a group who got swept up in a furious flash flood in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.
Today is the last day of the Big Sky State Games and one of the last sports to finish was softball.
Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, visits Glacier National Park. Zuckerberg spent Saturday with park rangers, learning about the impact of climate change. In his Facebook post, he says the impact of global warming is very clear...
Law enforcement officials say they have located the vehicle wanted in connection with the deaths of three women near a rural southwestern Idaho farmhouse.
There have already been twenty-six reported cases of syphilis in Montana this year.
MISSOULA- Facebook founder, Mark Zukerberg took to his own Facebook account over the weekend to talk and share pictures of Glacier National Park In his post, Zuckerberg said “I'm spending the afternoon at Glacier National Park in Montana with some National Park Service Rangers.
Today is the last day of the Big Sky State Games and one of the last sports to finish was softball.
TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say they have found nine bodies and are only looking for one more person among a group who got swept up in a furious flash flood in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - An eastern Montana woman has been sentenced to a year in prison and ordered to repay $246,000 for stealing from two nonprofits that received federal funding.
