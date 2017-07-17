Police find vehicle connected to 3 women found dead in Idaho - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Police find vehicle connected to 3 women found dead in Idaho

By Associated Press
Gerald "Mike" Bullinger Gerald "Mike" Bullinger

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Law enforcement officials say they have located the vehicle wanted in connection with the deaths of three women near a rural southwestern Idaho farmhouse.
    
Canyon County Chief Deputy Marv Dashiell announced Monday that authorities found the white 2007 Ford Focus in a remote campground northwest of Moran, Wyoming, near the border of the Grand Teton National Park in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
    
Currently, a nationwide manhunt is under way for 60-year-old Gerald "Mike" Bullinger. He is charged with failing to report the deaths, and police say he is a "person of interest" in the homicide investigation.
    
A sheriff's deputy found the badly decomposed bodies of 56-year-old Cheryl Baker of Ogden, Utah - Bullinger's wife - a teenager and another adult woman on June 19 in a shed on property in Caldwell, Idaho that belonged to Baker and Bullinger. Each of the victims died of a single gunshot wound.
    
Investigators are still working to identify the other two victims.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

