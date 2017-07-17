Police find vehicle connected to 3 women found dead in Idaho

The upcoming total solar eclipse will put more people in Grand Teton National Park than have ever been there before. That’s the word from the park public affairs office. Park administrators are preparing for the crush of people. Dangling midair 150 feet below a helicopter is dangerous, but 20 mountain climbing rangers do it every other week, just for practice. Jenny Lake District Ranger Scott Guenther explained, “We’ve got folks who are nurses, paramedi...

According to Montana Highway Patrol, three people died Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash on I-94 near Hysham. Trooper Scott McDermott says the car transporting the three people who died had North Dakota plates. He says the car with North Dakota plates rolled through the median, killing all three people in the car. Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash. The highway is back open tonight after one lane in each direction of the east and westbound lanes was ...

Yellowstone fire crews are hard at work protecting buildings in the park, even though no fires are burning there now. Because of the heavy snow pack, and unusually wet summer, there has been only one fire start in Yellowstone so far.

Visitation to Yellowstone National Park during June is down 4.8 percent from a year ago but is still the second-busiest June on record in the nation's first national park.

If you ever wondered what a burning pile of sulfur looks like, the answer is like a UFO crash site or maybe a scene on another planet.

This time last year, the U.S. was in the grip of Pokémon Go fever. Cities across the nation were swarmed by people desperately hunting for their favorite monsters. To celebrate the game’s anniversary, decluttr decided to find out which Pokémon each state is searching for in 2017.

Wyoming may get more ferrets in a year of two, and Meeteetse will get more ferrets this summer. The home of the Black Footed Ferrets finally got them back last summer. America’s rarest mammal was reintroduced to the northwest Wyoming community where they were discovered 35 years earlier. Last July 35 ferrets were put back on the Meeteetse area ranches where they were found in 1982. At that time Black Footed Ferrets were thought to be extinct. In September, Wyoming’s Game ...