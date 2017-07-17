Sen. Conrad Burns laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery

Former U.S. Senator Conrad Burns was laid to rest Monday with military honors in Arlington National Cemetery.

The Burns family released the following statement:

"We laid to rest today a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Conrad dedicated his life to serving our family and this great state and nation, and we will always hold onto the unconditional love and care he showed our family and the people of Montana."

Burns served as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps from 1955 -1957. He served in Japan and Korea as a small arms instructor.

Conrad Burns was born in Gallatin, Missouri on January 25, 1935 to Russell and Mary Frances Burns. He came to Montana in 1962 and was married to Phyllis Kuhlmann in 1967. Conrad and Phyllis settled in Billings, where they raised their three children; Kate, Keely and Garrett.

Burns was elected to the Yellowstone County Commission in 1986 and, in 1988, was elected to the United States Senate where he served three terms.

Burns died on April 28, 2016, at the age of 81 in his hometown of Billings. He is survived by his wife Phyllis of Billings, daughter Dr. Keely Godwin and her husband Noah of Durham, NC; son Garrett Burns and his wife Kate of Alexandria, VA; sister Judy Norris of Middlebrook, VA; and grandchildren Ella Godwin, Isobel Burns and Riley Burns. He was preceded in death by his parents, oldest daughter Kate, and brother-in-law Stan Norris.

"Conrad Burns was a great Montanan. His example as a Marine and advocate for our state continues to inspire me every day to serve our nation with dedication," said U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke. "Like any good Marine, Conrad spoke his mind, stood for his beliefs, and served the American people. He was the very first person to call me the night I was elected to Congress. His advice was short and to the point, in his iconic style. I’m proud to have called Conrad a mentor and a true friend. Fair winds and following seas, Marine."

"Conrad was a Marine first, a Senator second," said U.S. Senator Steve Daines. "Montanans will always be grateful for Conrad's service. He is greatly missed."