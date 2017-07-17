Sen. Conrad Burns laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery

Former U.S. Senator Conrad Burns was laid to rest with military honors in Arlington National Cemetery Monday.
Former U.S. Senator Conrad Burns was laid to rest with military honors in Arlington National Cemetery Monday.
TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say they have found nine bodies and are only looking for one more person among a group who got swept up in a furious flash flood in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.
TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say they have found nine bodies and are only looking for one more person among a group who got swept up in a furious flash flood in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.
Today is the last day of the Big Sky State Games and one of the last sports to finish was softball.
Today is the last day of the Big Sky State Games and one of the last sports to finish was softball.
Sunday was the last day of the Big Sky State Games.
Sunday was the last day of the Big Sky State Games.
Former U.S. Senator Conrad Burns was laid to rest with military honors in Arlington National Cemetery Monday.
Former U.S. Senator Conrad Burns was laid to rest with military honors in Arlington National Cemetery Monday.
Miller’s Jewelry has been operating in Bozeman for many years, 135 years to be exact.
Miller’s Jewelry has been operating in Bozeman for many years, 135 years to be exact.
Technology is a part of everyday life. A new study shows that kids show more behavior issues the more their parents are distracted by digital technology.
Technology is a part of everyday life. A new study shows that kids show more behavior issues the more their parents are distracted by digital technology.
There have already been twenty-six reported cases of syphilis in Montana this year.
There have already been twenty-six reported cases of syphilis in Montana this year.
Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, visits Glacier National Park. Zuckerberg spent Saturday with park rangers, learning about the impact of climate change. In his Facebook post, he says the impact of global warming is very clear...
Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, visits Glacier National Park. Zuckerberg spent Saturday with park rangers, learning about the impact of climate change. In his Facebook post, he says the impact of global warming is very clear...
There have already been twenty-six reported cases of syphilis in Montana this year.
There have already been twenty-six reported cases of syphilis in Montana this year.
MISSOULA- Facebook founder, Mark Zukerberg took to his own Facebook account over the weekend to talk and share pictures of Glacier National Park In his post, Zuckerberg said “I'm spending the afternoon at Glacier National Park in Montana with some National Park Service Rangers.
MISSOULA- Facebook founder, Mark Zukerberg took to his own Facebook account over the weekend to talk and share pictures of Glacier National Park In his post, Zuckerberg said “I'm spending the afternoon at Glacier National Park in Montana with some National Park Service Rangers.
Former U.S. Senator Conrad Burns was laid to rest with military honors in Arlington National Cemetery Monday.
Former U.S. Senator Conrad Burns was laid to rest with military honors in Arlington National Cemetery Monday.
Law enforcement officials say they have located the vehicle wanted in connection with the deaths of three women near a rural southwestern Idaho farmhouse.
Law enforcement officials say they have located the vehicle wanted in connection with the deaths of three women near a rural southwestern Idaho farmhouse.
TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say they have found nine bodies and are only looking for one more person among a group who got swept up in a furious flash flood in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.
TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say they have found nine bodies and are only looking for one more person among a group who got swept up in a furious flash flood in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.
Between nursing patients at Billings Clinic and raising her children, Hope Cicero pushes her body to new limits, fueled by a passion for one high-intensity workout program. "After I had kids, I met up with a friend and we were doing some workouts in her garage, and she had this thing called Crossfit," Cicero said. "It was tons of fun, and then it got way more competitive and you're competing against yourself." Cicero said she was always competitive, and he...
Between nursing patients at Billings Clinic and raising her children, Hope Cicero pushes her body to new limits, fueled by a passion for one high-intensity workout program. "After I had kids, I met up with a friend and we were doing some workouts in her garage, and she had this thing called Crossfit," Cicero said. "It was tons of fun, and then it got way more competitive and you're competing against yourself." Cicero said she was always competitive, and he...
According to Montana Highway Patrol, three people died Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash on I-94 near Hysham. Trooper Scott McDermott says the car transporting the three people who died had North Dakota plates. He says the car with North Dakota plates rolled through the median, killing all three people in the car. Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash. The highway is back open tonight after one lane in each direction of the east and westbound lanes was ...
According to Montana Highway Patrol, three people died Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash on I-94 near Hysham. Trooper Scott McDermott says the car transporting the three people who died had North Dakota plates. He says the car with North Dakota plates rolled through the median, killing all three people in the car. Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash. The highway is back open tonight after one lane in each direction of the east and westbound lanes was ...