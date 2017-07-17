Red Lodge residents say they're seeing impact from beartooth pass closures

Business owners in Red Lodge are feeling the impact of an ongoing construction project on the Beartooth Pass.

Ann Williams with A Williams Leather says, "In general, tourism, having an open pass, increases. And you see a sign (of decline) where it's closed at any time. But, it's helpful for it to be at night. At least it isn't all the time."

The Beartooth Pass is closed 8:00 pm to 8:00 am Sunday through Thursday.

The Montana Department of Transportation tells KULR-8 that, weather permitting, the closure will be in effect through at least September 1, 2017.

Engineering Project Manager Jeff Dyekman says the project deals with milling and paving roads that have not been serviced in over ten years. The project will also replace guardrails and signs along the roadway.