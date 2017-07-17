Mark Zuckerberg stops by Glacier, Blackfeet Indian Reservation during Montana visit

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, visits Glacier National Park. Zuckerberg spent Saturday with park rangers, learning about the impact of climate change.

In his Facebook post, he says the impact of global warming is very clear at Glacier. Zuckerberg says he wants people to take care of the environment so parks like Glacier are around for future generations.

And Sunday, Zuckerberg paid a visit to the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. Zuckerberg wrote about his visit to Browning in a post, highlighting issues of economic growth, drug dependence and unemployment.

He writes, "Thanks to the Blackfeet for hosting me today. I'm confident things will keep improving as they get the personal freedom they and all people strive for."