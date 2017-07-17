Reds #2 Overall Pick Hunter Greene Impressed with Billings

On July 7th Hunter Greene officially put pen to paper to become a member of the the Cincinnati Reds organization. That immediately brought up one question: where would Hunter play? Fast forward 10 days, and we had our answer: with the Billings Mustangs.

The organization announced that Greene arrived in Billings on Saturday, July 15th, and was able to watch his team in action in a 9-3 loss to Orem. The following afternoon, Greene was able to again watch the Mustangs take on Orem, and says that he'll be doing a lot of that over the next few weeks as he works to get in game shape before taking the field.

When asked what his favorite thing about Billings so far, here's what he had to say.

"The weather is a lot better than when I was just in Arizona, so it's not that bad," said Greene. "The environment is great. The people that have been coming to these games, the last two I've been to, has been awesome. I guess it's not the most that they usually get, but it's still pretty crazy, which is really cool. And the stadium is beautiful. Being able to play in a stadium like this is really special, so I'm excited."

Hunter says he doesn't expect to make his debut for at least a couple of weeks while he works on getting back in game shape.