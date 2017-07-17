Reds #2 Overall Pick Hunter Greene Impressed with Billings

Hunter Greene has been in Billings since Saturday, but how does he feel about his new home?
The Great Falls Archery Club put on its 39th annual Kings Hill Shoot this weekend to not only give families a chance to spend time together, but to give hunters the opportunity to hone their skills.
Billings would not score until the bottom of the eighth when Leandro Santana hit his team-best seventh homerun of the season.
Hunter Greene has been in Billings since Saturday, but how does he feel about his new home?
Billings would not score until the bottom of the eighth when Leandro Santana hit his team-best seventh homerun of the season.
CHICAGO (AP) -- Robinson Cano hit a three-run drive on his first swing since connecting for the winning homer in the All-Star Game, helping James Paxton and the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Friday night. Jean Segura added two hits and scored twice as Seattle started a six-game trip with its third win in four games.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Riley Adams had a walk-off double with one out in the 12th inning, as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 4-3 on Friday. Logan Warmoth scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single. The Indians took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 12th when Matt Whatley hit an RBI single.
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs’ General Manager Scott Carter announced on July 14 that forward Milos Fafrak has signed a Standard Player Agreement and committed to playing in the Western Hockey League for the 2017-18 season. Fafrak was the Chiefs’ first round (18th overall) pick in June’s 2017 CHL Import Draft.
On Wednesday, the Spokane Empire announced that they will cease operations and not play football in 2018. This news came as a surprise to many players, including running back Trevor Kennedy, who said he was appreciative for all the support Spokane has given the Empire.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Riley Adams hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Brandon Polizzi tripled and singled as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 5-3 on Thursday.
