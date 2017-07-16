Your Health: How much calcium is too much?

Calcium is essential for strong bones and healthy teeth.

It also plays a role in the functioning of the nervous system, muscles blood vessels and the heart.

Experts recommend men aged 19 to 70 and women aged 19 to 50 consume 1,000 milligrams of calcium every day.

Men older than 70 and women over 50 should increase amount that to 12-hundred milligrams daily.

Dairy products like milk, yogurt, and cheese are all well-known sources of calcium, but dark, leafy greens like broccoli and kale have it as well.

If you're tracking your calcium intake and find you are coming up short, then your doctor may recommend a supplement.

But be careful, because there is such a thing as too much calcium.

Cardiologists at Johns Hopkins said there's no evidence taking more than the recommend amount of calcium does you any good.

And even worse, past government studies have linked overdoing calcium supplements to hardening of the arteries and other problems.

So if you need supplements, divide them up and take them twice a day.

The body can only process 500 to 600 milligrams of calcium at once.