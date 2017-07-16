Big Sky State Games: Final day of softball

Today is the last day of the Big Sky State Games and one of the last sports to finish was softball. Softball played for three consecutive days to determine the champions on the third day.



KULR 8 spoke with Ginger Roll who watched her family play in one of the final rounds. She said her family is from Forsyth, Montana and they've been participating in the Big Sky State Games for many years, including her daughter.



KULR 8 also spoke with Tyler Muri who played softball all three days of the Big Sky State Games. He recalls times when the softball games used to be very popular but says he still plays it for fun. Both Roll and Muri explain what Big Sky State Games mean to them.



"This is so uniquely Montana," Roll said. "That's what makes it so fun. Especially because people that were born and raised here or think of Montana as their home, this is where they return to."



"I still come out here mainly because I've watched my dad growing up the whole time," Muri said. "I watched him play the whole time and it was a lot of fun with that. That's why I play state games."

Roll says mainly everyone who participated in softball for Big Sky State Games were tired and hurting by the end of day three.