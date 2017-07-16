The final day of Big Sky State Games - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

The final day of Big Sky State Games

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Sunday was the last day of the Big Sky State Games. There are over 25 sports and one of them included bowling. For some people, bowling can be just for fun. At Big Sky State Games, it can be both fun and competitive.


Laurie Sickler comes from Bozeman, Montana. She said she's been coming to Big Sky State Games for 28 years. She also said she's been bowling since she was 5 and likes to compete in bowling. Sickler said explained why it's a good sport for all ages.


"It's very stress free, it's a fun time, we see people, and we see our friends we don't normally see all the time," Sickler said. "Yeah, it's stress free and good time."


If you're thinking about competing in Big Sky State Games next year, you might want to consider bowling.  
 

  • LocalMore>>

  • 9 dead, 1 still missing in Arizona flash flood

    9 dead, 1 still missing in Arizona flash flood

    Sunday, July 16 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-07-17 03:14:26 GMT

    TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say they have found nine bodies and are only looking for one more person among a group who got swept up in a furious flash flood in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona. 

    TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say they have found nine bodies and are only looking for one more person among a group who got swept up in a furious flash flood in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona. 

  • Big Sky State Games: Final day of softball

    Big Sky State Games: Final day of softball

    Sunday, July 16 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-07-17 01:34:56 GMT

    Today is the last day of the Big Sky State Games and one of the last sports to finish was softball.

    Today is the last day of the Big Sky State Games and one of the last sports to finish was softball.

  • The final day of Big Sky State Games

    The final day of Big Sky State Games

    Sunday, July 16 2017 9:12 PM EDT2017-07-17 01:12:27 GMT

    Sunday was the last day of the Big Sky State Games.

    Sunday was the last day of the Big Sky State Games.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Alfred Angelo closes leaving many without wedding dresses

    Alfred Angelo closes leaving many without wedding dresses

    Sunday, July 16 2017 12:42 AM EDT2017-07-16 04:42:44 GMT

         A national bridal chain is closing its doors forever, leaving brides-to-be dress-less at the altar.     

         A national bridal chain is closing its doors forever, leaving brides-to-be dress-less at the altar.     

  • Billings Regional Landfill fire creates intense black smoke

    Billings Regional Landfill fire creates intense black smoke

    Saturday, July 15 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-07-16 00:05:10 GMT

    Big black plumes of smoke could be seen across town this afternoon after a fire started at the Billings Regional Landfill.

    Big black plumes of smoke could be seen across town this afternoon after a fire started at the Billings Regional Landfill.

  • One dead after Wyoming rollover

    One dead after Wyoming rollover

    Saturday, July 15 2017 4:02 PM EDT2017-07-15 20:02:30 GMT

    Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near Green River, Wyoming. Just after 10:30 Thursday night, Troopers were dispatched to a rollover. 

    Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near Green River, Wyoming. Just after 10:30 Thursday night, Troopers were dispatched to a rollover. 

  • Honolulu high-rise fire that left 3 dead like 'horror movie'

    Honolulu high-rise fire that left 3 dead like 'horror movie'

    Sunday, July 16 2017 12:36 AM EDT2017-07-16 04:36:42 GMT

    HONOLULU (AP) - A fire that broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor of a Honolulu high-rise left three people dead and 12 injured. 

    HONOLULU (AP) - A fire that broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor of a Honolulu high-rise left three people dead and 12 injured. 

  • SWX Live Stream

    SWX Live Stream

    Watch live SWX events from your computer.

    Watch live SWX events from your computer.

  • Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks 'climate change' in Glacier Park

    Sunday, July 16 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-07-16 16:15:51 GMT

    MISSOULA- Facebook founder, Mark Zukerberg took to his own Facebook account over the weekend to talk and share pictures of Glacier National Park In his post, Zuckerberg said “I'm spending the afternoon at Glacier National Park in Montana with some National Park Service Rangers.

    MISSOULA- Facebook founder, Mark Zukerberg took to his own Facebook account over the weekend to talk and share pictures of Glacier National Park In his post, Zuckerberg said “I'm spending the afternoon at Glacier National Park in Montana with some National Park Service Rangers.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Fire burning Billings Landfill

    Fire burning Billings Landfill

    Saturday, July 15 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-07-15 20:18:18 GMT
    KULR-8 has a crew on the scene of a fire burning at the Billings Landfill. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for updates from Briana Nicole Monte. Thanks Sarah Flathers for sending this photo via reportit@kulr.com
    KULR-8 has a crew on the scene of a fire burning at the Billings Landfill. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for updates from Briana Nicole Monte. Thanks Sarah Flathers for sending this photo via reportit@kulr.com