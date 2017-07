The 71st annual Montana East-West Shrine game is in the books, and with it being the first in Billings, it's only fitting that Senior High quarterback Nate Dick led the charge. The Western squad came out firing, taking a 14-6 early lead, before the East defense got hot, holding the West stars to only ten points for the rest of the game. Dick was named the MVP for this year's game after finishing with 222 yards passing with 139 yards rushing and four total touchdowns.