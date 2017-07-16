Alfred Angelo closes leaving many without wedding dresses - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Alfred Angelo closes leaving many without wedding dresses

Posted:
By NBC News

     A national bridal chain is closing its doors forever, leaving brides-to-be dress-less at the altar.

     Alfred Angelo closed down 60 stores nationwide.

     The bridal company has been in business for 80 years.

     On Friday, some were able to buy what was left, while others were left without a dress.

     employees did what they could to assist customers, but many are still left unhappy with unanswered questions.

