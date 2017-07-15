Beck Lake Bike Park opens in Cody

CODY – A new challenge for mountain bikers is open in Cody. The best part is, it is free. Helmets are necessary at the new Beck Lake Bike Park, a Cody municipal facility.

The Beck Lakes area is a popular place to hike, walk your dog, or just bird watch. Now, it’s also one of the best places in Wyoming and Montana to jump hills, ride off ramps, and face man made berms.

The President of Park County Pedalers, John Gallagher pointed out, “This is probably one of the finest publicly free municipal bike parks in the country. There just aren’t many on this scale.”

Gallagher knows, because he’s traveled as far away as Moab, Utah, to get in some good biking. Now, he says people are coming to Cody.

He explained, “We have families coming down here on the weekends from Red Lodge, Billings, Bozeman…”

Gallagher says Yellowstone bound tourists drop by, and, “I’ve seen groups come up from Casper. There’s a lot of people thinking about building the stuff, and so they come up here and take a look at it.”

What they see is four challenges: the skills area, which allows bikers to hone their backcountry skills on area bedrock, the drop zone, which allows bikers to drop their bikes from flat platforms, the jump line, with big wooden berms, and the pump track. Gallagher says it’s like doing squats, non-stop.

He and other club members raised $300,000 through grants to build the park above Beck Lake. They put in their own labor.

Gallagher explained, “I took three weeks off work in the course of building this for eight weeks, and I trenched 2000 feet of pipe in, and packed a lot of dirt.”

The Park opened on Memorial Day. But it’s just part of the Beck Lakes Bike Park.

The hills above the lakes have backcountry bike trails, 10 miles of them.

Those trails completed last year, are on BLM land above the lakes. They allow the bikers to enjoy Northwest Wyoming’s spectacular mountain scenery for miles around.