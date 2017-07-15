Big Sky State Games: Archery

A national bridal chain is closing its doors forever, leaving brides-to-be dress-less at the altar.
HONOLULU (AP) - A fire that broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor of a Honolulu high-rise left three people dead and 12 injured.
CODY – A new challenge for mountain bikers is open in Cody.
It's day two of Big Sky State Games. KULR 8 had the chance to follow archers around in one of the lesser-known state games sports.
Big black plumes of smoke could be seen across town this afternoon after a fire started at the Billings Regional Landfill.
Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near Green River, Wyoming. Just after 10:30 Thursday night, Troopers were dispatched to a rollover.
The continued hot, dry weather has prompted officials to step up fire restrictions in Yellowstone County. Stage II Fire restrictions were implemented Friday morning, July 14 on private lands in Yellowstone County.
KULR-8 has a crew on the scene of a large wildfire burning on Fly Creek Road in Big Horn County. Briana Monte is reporting that firefighters are trucking in water. The flames appear to be contained. When you see news happening near you let us know by emailing reportit@kulr.com.
Between nursing patients at Billings Clinic and raising her children, Hope Cicero pushes her body to new limits, fueled by a passion for one high-intensity workout program. "After I had kids, I met up with a friend and we were doing some workouts in her garage, and she had this thing called Crossfit," Cicero said. "It was tons of fun, and then it got way more competitive and you're competing against yourself." Cicero said she was always competitive, and he...
Two pedestrians in the Heights could be getting a citation for crossing the street when they were not supposed to.
One woman's story of how she chose to use her sick days for "mental health" has gone viral after she shared the response she got from a very understanding CEO.
According to Montana Highway Patrol, three people died Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash on I-94 near Hysham. Trooper Scott McDermott says the car transporting the three people who died had North Dakota plates. He says the car with North Dakota plates rolled through the median, killing all three people in the car. Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash. The highway is back open tonight after one lane in each direction of the east and westbound lanes was ...
