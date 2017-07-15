Billings Regional Landfill fire creates intense black smoke

Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near Green River, Wyoming. Just after 10:30 Thursday night, Troopers were dispatched to a rollover.

KULR-8 has a crew on the scene of a fire burning at the Billings Landfill. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for updates from Briana Nicole Monte. Thanks Sarah Flathers for sending this photo via reportit@kulr.com