Fire burning Billings Landfill

KULR-8 has a crew on the scene of a fire burning at the Billings Landfill. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for updates from Briana Nicole Monte. Thanks Sarah Flathers for sending this photo via reportit@kulr.com

KULR-8 has a crew on the scene of a fire burning at the Billings Landfill. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for updates from Briana Nicole Monte. Thanks Sarah Flathers for sending this photo via reportit@kulr.com

KULR-8 has a crew on the scene of a fire burning at the Billings Landfill. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for updates from Briana Nicole Monte. Thanks Sarah Flathers for sending this photo via reportit@kulr.com

KULR-8 has a crew on the scene of a fire burning at the Billings Landfill. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for updates from Briana Nicole Monte. Thanks Sarah Flathers for sending this photo via reportit@kulr.com

Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near Green River, Wyoming. Just after 10:30 Thursday night, Troopers were dispatched to a rollover.

Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near Green River, Wyoming. Just after 10:30 Thursday night, Troopers were dispatched to a rollover.

The upcoming total solar eclipse will put more people in Grand Teton National Park than have ever been there before. That’s the word from the park public affairs office. Park administrators are preparing for the crush of people. Dangling midair 150 feet below a helicopter is dangerous, but 20 mountain climbing rangers do it every other week, just for practice. Jenny Lake District Ranger Scott Guenther explained, “We’ve got folks who are nurses, paramedi...