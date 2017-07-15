One dead after Wyoming rollover

Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near Green River, Wyoming.

Just after 10:30 Thursday night, Troopers were dispatched to a rollover.

The 2009 Nissan Rouge was traveling eastbound on I-80 when the car swerved off the road and into the right of way.

The driver over-corrected the vehicle and began to roll several times, causing the driver to eject from the car.

The driver has been identified as 28-year old Utah resident Amee Maeseele.

Driver inattention is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash.