What are the best clothing options for hot weather?

It's been hot in Montana the past week so many of us are trying to find ways to stay cool and beat the heat.

I'm sure many of us have been living in shorts, t-shirts, dresses and other outfits to keep us cooler on these hot days.

But are there smarter outfit choices than what we already have?

Whether you're heading out to the mountains for an adventure, hitting the water or just lounging around the house, there are comfortable clothing options you can choose that also keep you cool and protect you from the sun.

Several clothing brands now make clothes with UPF in them which helps keep you from getting burned. Other options to stay cool are wearing clothes with lots of ventilation and clothes made from quick-drying materials.

"You can get them wet and they will dry in a couple of minutes at the most," Erin Barr with Cabela's said. "They have the moisture wicking to pull the sweat off of your skin in order to stay dry, so if you are sweating you're not going to have it on your skin."

It's often smart to stay away from dark colors when it's hot. But Barr says when it comes to breathable clothes, you can still wear them.

She said a lot of the outdoor clothing brands which have sun-protective clothing make them in dark colors as well.

When it comes to more formal wear or work attire, we can't always wear what's necessarily the most comfortable.

But there are different fabrics that are more breathable and cooler than others.

Katie Cline Ellis, owner of Bottega Clothing, said the best materials to wear are light-weight blends like cottons, linens, and rayons.

And as for materials you should avoid...

"If you're going to be in the sun and potentially sweating a lot, avoid those silky fabrics," Cline Ellis said. "If you're sweating in those you can get kind of uncomfortable and sticky so I would lean more toward the cotton and rayon kind of blends and be able to stay a little bit cooler."

And footwear matters too! Anything with a heel or platform can help raise your feet off of the hot pavement or asphalt, keeping your feet cooler as well.