Pope tacks sign on Vatican door: "No whining"

If anyone had any doubts how Pope Francis feels about people who always complain, the answer is now tacked to the door of his frugal suite in a Vatican residence: "no whining".

A picture of the red and white Italian language sign was posted on the Vatican insider website and its presence on the pope's door confirmed to Reuters by its editor-in-chief.

The sign was given to Pope Francis recently by Italian psychologist and self-help author Salvo Noe.

Francis promised Noe he would put it up in his office for a laugh.

Francis has had no shortage of complainers in the Vatican and in the church since his election in 2013.

He has tried to steer the church on a more inclusive and merciful path, angering conservatives who say he is sowing doctrinal confusion.